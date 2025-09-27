The Seed Stages Event in Grow a Garden brought some really cool pets to the game. If you want to collect them all, you’ll need to know where to find them and what makes each one special. This guide breaks down everything you need to know about all Seed Stages event pets in Grow a Garden.

How to Get Seed Stages Event Pets

Getting these pets is pretty easy. You need to buy the Season Pass for 749 Robux. Once you have it, you can unlock different pets as you level up through the pass. However, the Season Pass has two tracks – a free one and a premium one. Both have the pets, but the premium track is where you’ll find the better version of them. With the Season Pass, you level up by completing daily quests (which give 250 XP each) or by harvesting plants.

All Seed Stages Event Pets in Grow a Garden

Here’s a complete look at every pet from the Seed Stages event:

Pet Name Rarity How to Get What It Does

Blue Jay Uncommon Season Pass Level 2 (Free) Makes all Berry-type plants grow 1.55x faster.

Firefly Mythical Season Pass Level 25 (Free) Every 80 seconds, it has 3% chance to give nearby fruit a Shocked mutataion.

Silver Dragonfly Legendary Season Pass Level 40 (Free) Every 8 minutes, turns one random fruit silver.



Mizuchi Divine Season Pass Level 55 (Free) Water Deity – when selling Azure fruits, random mutation transfers to garden fruit.



Azure Surge – occasionally roars on nearby fruit with a small chance of Azure mutation.

Tips for Leveling Up Fast

Want to unlock these pets quickly? Focus on harvesting high-tier plants. Prismatic plants give you the most XP per harvest at 13 points. Divine plants give you 8 XP, which is still pretty good. Don’t forget your daily quests. They reset every 24 hours, and each one gives 250 XP. If you’re willing to spend Robux, you can buy Pass Points from the Season Pass Shop to speed things up even more.