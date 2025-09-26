Grow a Garden Seed Stages Update Countdown & Release Date

A major new farming mechanic is coming to Grow a Garden with the Seed Stages Update. This game-changing feature introduces seed evolution, allowing certain plants to progress through multiple tiers as you grow and harvest them. The update brings a fresh approach to farming that rewards dedicated players with powerful upgraded crops. Check out our countdown timer below to see when this evolution system launches.

Grow a Garden Seed Stages Update Release Date and Time

The Grow a Garden Seed Stages Update will officially launch on Saturday, September 27th at 7:30 PM and will run until Saturday, October 4th at 2:30 PM. This gives players a full week to discover and progress through the new seed evolution system. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time India (IST) Saturday, September 27 at 7:30 PM United States (EST) Saturday, September 27 at 10:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, September 27 at 7:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, September 27 at 2:00 PM Australia (AEST) Sunday, September 28 at 12:00 AM

Countdown to the Roblox Grow a Garden Seed Stages Update

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before you can start exploring the Seed Stages feature in Grow a Garden.

Admin Abuse Session

Before the main Seed Stages Update begins, there will be a special admin abuse session starting roughly 1 hour before the update at around 9:00 AM EST (6:30 PM IST). This pre-update session will feature admin chaos with exclusive rewards and special events. Make sure to be online early so you don’t miss this exciting session before the seed evolution system launches.

What to Expect in the Seed Stages Update

The Seed Stages Update introduces a new farming mechanic that changes how plants grow and develop over time. Certain seeds will now have the ability to evolve through multiple tiers, creating a progression system where plants become more valuable and powerful as they advance.

One of the most exciting additions is the first Transcendent seed becoming available in the regular Seed Shop. Previously, Transcendent rarity plants could only be obtained through limited-time event shops or special quest rewards, making them extremely rare and valuable. While this new Transcendent seed will have a very low chance of appearing in the shop stock, it marks the first time players can potentially purchase this top-tier rarity from the standard seed selection.

Weather events and mutations will be part of the admin abuse session before the update launches, giving players extra opportunities to boost their farming and discover new crop variations. The Seed Stages mechanic appears to be a permanent addition to the game rather than just a temporary event feature, suggesting that seed evolution will become a core part of the farming experience moving forward.