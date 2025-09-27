The Seed Stages Event just hit Grow a Garden, and it’s completely different from what we’ve seen before. This update brings 12 new seeds to the game, but most of them come from seed packs instead of purchasing them directly. If you want to know which seeds are worth getting and how to find them all, you’re in the right place. Here is the list of all seeds in Grow a Garden Seed Stages event.

All Seeds in Grow a Garden Seed Stages Event

This event changes up the usual formula. Instead of buying seeds one by one from shops, you’ll need to open seed packs to get most of the new plants. There are three main ways to get these seeds: Prime Seed Packs, Exotic Prime Seed Packs, and Rainbow Sacks. Some seeds also show up in the Season Pass. Moreover, there are special Evo Seeds that you can only get from Samuel’s Tier Seed Shop.

Here’s the complete breakdown of every new seed in Grow a Garden Seed Stages event:

Seed Name How to Get Rarity Cost

Crimson Thorn 0.01% chance in Seed Shop Transcendent 10,000,000,000 Sheckles



or



1,149 Robux

Naval Wort Season Pass Shop Prismatic 2,000 Season Points



or



779 Robux

Sundew • Prime Seed Pack (40%)

• Exotic Prime Seed Pack (39%)

• Rainbow Sack (30%)

• Season Pass Uncommon Seed Pack or Season Pass only

Black Bat Flower • Prime Seed Pack (25%)

• Exotic Prime Seed Pack (25%)

• Rainbow Sack (25%)

• Season Pass Rare Seed Pack or Season Pass only

Mandrone Berry • Prime Seed Pack (20%)

• Exotic Prime Seed Pack (20%)

• Rainbow Sack (20%)

• Season Pass Legendary Seed Pack or Season Pass only

Corpse Flower • Prime Seed Pack (10%)

• Exotic Prime Seed Pack (10%)

• Rainbow Sack (10%)

• Season Pass Legendary Seed Pack or Season Pass only

Inferno Quince • Prime Seed Pack (4.5%)

• Exotic Prime Seed Pack (4.5%)

• Rainbow Sack (8%)

• Season Pass Mythical Seed Pack or Season Pass only

Multitrap • Prime Seed Pack (0.5%)

• Exotic Prime Seed Pack (0.5%)

• Rainbow Sack (7%)

• Season Pass Divine Seed Pack or Season Pass only

Evo Mushroom Tier I Seed Shop Legendary 850,000 Sheckles



or



179 Robux

Evo Beetroot Tier I Seed Shop Common 100,000 Sheckles



or



99 Robux

Evo Pumpkin Tier I Seed Shop Rare 600,000 Sheckles



or



149 Robux

Evo Blueberry Tier I Seed Shop Uncommon 250,000 Sheckles



or



119 Robux

The Crimson Thorn is the hardest seed to get because it only has a 0.01% chance to show up in the Seed Shop. That’s just 1 in 10,000 chances. But if you manage to get one, it’s worth the wait. This is now the most expensive and valuable plant in the entire game.

Which Seeds You Should Get First

If you’re starting out with this event, go for the Evo crops first. They’re cheap and easy to get from the Seed Shop. Evo Beetroot only costs 100,000 Sheckles, which most players can afford pretty quickly. These crops teach you the new evolution system without a huge investment.

Once you’ve got some experience, start opening Prime Seed Packs. Your best chance is getting Sundew at 40%. It’s not the most valuable crop, but it’s common enough that you’ll build up a collection fast. The value is decent at 40,000 Sheckles per harvest.

For the serious farmers out there, save up for Rainbow Sacks. The improved odds for rare plants make them worth the extra cost. If you can get a Multitrap from a Rainbow Sack, you’re looking at 180,000 Sheckles per harvest. That’s a solid return on investment. Good luck and happy planting!