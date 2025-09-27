Home » Gaming » All Seeds in Grow a Garden Seed Stages Event

All Seeds in Grow a Garden Seed Stages Event

The Seed Stages Event just hit Grow a Garden, and it’s completely different from what we’ve seen before. This update brings 12 new seeds to the game, but most of them come from seed packs instead of purchasing them directly. If you want to know which seeds are worth getting and how to find them all, you’re in the right place. Here is the list of all seeds in Grow a Garden Seed Stages event.

All Seeds in Grow a Garden Seed Stages Event

This event changes up the usual formula. Instead of buying seeds one by one from shops, you’ll need to open seed packs to get most of the new plants. There are three main ways to get these seeds: Prime Seed Packs, Exotic Prime Seed Packs, and Rainbow Sacks. Some seeds also show up in the Season Pass. Moreover, there are special Evo Seeds that you can only get from Samuel’s Tier Seed Shop.

Here’s the complete breakdown of every new seed in Grow a Garden Seed Stages event:

Seed NameHow to GetRarityCost
Crimson Thorn		0.01% chance in Seed ShopTranscendent10,000,000,000 Sheckles

or

1,149 Robux

Naval Wort		Season Pass ShopPrismatic2,000 Season Points

or

779 Robux
Sundew		• Prime Seed Pack (40%)
• Exotic Prime Seed Pack (39%)
• Rainbow Sack (30%)
• Season Pass		UncommonSeed Pack or Season Pass only
Black Bat Flower		• Prime Seed Pack (25%)
• Exotic Prime Seed Pack (25%)
• Rainbow Sack (25%)
• Season Pass		RareSeed Pack or Season Pass only
Mandrone Berry		• Prime Seed Pack (20%)
• Exotic Prime Seed Pack (20%)
• Rainbow Sack (20%)
• Season Pass		LegendarySeed Pack or Season Pass only
Corpse Flower		• Prime Seed Pack (10%)
• Exotic Prime Seed Pack (10%)
• Rainbow Sack (10%)
• Season Pass		LegendarySeed Pack or Season Pass only

Inferno Quince		• Prime Seed Pack (4.5%)
• Exotic Prime Seed Pack (4.5%)
• Rainbow Sack (8%)
• Season Pass		MythicalSeed Pack or Season Pass only

Multitrap		• Prime Seed Pack (0.5%)
• Exotic Prime Seed Pack (0.5%)
• Rainbow Sack (7%)
• Season Pass		DivineSeed Pack or Season Pass only
Evo Mushroom		Tier I Seed ShopLegendary850,000 Sheckles

or

179 Robux
Evo Beetroot		Tier I Seed ShopCommon100,000 Sheckles

or

99 Robux
Evo Pumpkin		Tier I Seed ShopRare600,000 Sheckles

or

149 Robux

Evo Blueberry		Tier I Seed ShopUncommon250,000 Sheckles

or

119 Robux

The Crimson Thorn is the hardest seed to get because it only has a 0.01% chance to show up in the Seed Shop. That’s just 1 in 10,000 chances. But if you manage to get one, it’s worth the wait. This is now the most expensive and valuable plant in the entire game.

Which Seeds You Should Get First

If you’re starting out with this event, go for the Evo crops first. They’re cheap and easy to get from the Seed Shop. Evo Beetroot only costs 100,000 Sheckles, which most players can afford pretty quickly. These crops teach you the new evolution system without a huge investment.

Once you’ve got some experience, start opening Prime Seed Packs. Your best chance is getting Sundew at 40%. It’s not the most valuable crop, but it’s common enough that you’ll build up a collection fast. The value is decent at 40,000 Sheckles per harvest.

For the serious farmers out there, save up for Rainbow Sacks. The improved odds for rare plants make them worth the extra cost. If you can get a Multitrap from a Rainbow Sack, you’re looking at 180,000 Sheckles per harvest. That’s a solid return on investment. Good luck and happy planting!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

