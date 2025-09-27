The Seed Stages Event just hit Grow a Garden, and it’s completely different from what we’ve seen before. This update brings 12 new seeds to the game, but most of them come from seed packs instead of purchasing them directly. If you want to know which seeds are worth getting and how to find them all, you’re in the right place. Here is the list of all seeds in Grow a Garden Seed Stages event.
All Seeds in Grow a Garden Seed Stages Event
This event changes up the usual formula. Instead of buying seeds one by one from shops, you’ll need to open seed packs to get most of the new plants. There are three main ways to get these seeds: Prime Seed Packs, Exotic Prime Seed Packs, and Rainbow Sacks. Some seeds also show up in the Season Pass. Moreover, there are special Evo Seeds that you can only get from Samuel’s Tier Seed Shop.
Here’s the complete breakdown of every new seed in Grow a Garden Seed Stages event:
|Seed Name
|How to Get
|Rarity
|Cost
Crimson Thorn
|0.01% chance in Seed Shop
|Transcendent
|10,000,000,000 Sheckles
or
1,149 Robux
Naval Wort
|Season Pass Shop
|Prismatic
|2,000 Season Points
or
779 Robux
Sundew
|• Prime Seed Pack (40%)
• Exotic Prime Seed Pack (39%)
• Rainbow Sack (30%)
• Season Pass
|Uncommon
|Seed Pack or Season Pass only
Black Bat Flower
|• Prime Seed Pack (25%)
• Exotic Prime Seed Pack (25%)
• Rainbow Sack (25%)
• Season Pass
|Rare
|Seed Pack or Season Pass only
Mandrone Berry
|• Prime Seed Pack (20%)
• Exotic Prime Seed Pack (20%)
• Rainbow Sack (20%)
• Season Pass
|Legendary
|Seed Pack or Season Pass only
Corpse Flower
|• Prime Seed Pack (10%)
• Exotic Prime Seed Pack (10%)
• Rainbow Sack (10%)
• Season Pass
|Legendary
|Seed Pack or Season Pass only
Inferno Quince
|• Prime Seed Pack (4.5%)
• Exotic Prime Seed Pack (4.5%)
• Rainbow Sack (8%)
• Season Pass
|Mythical
|Seed Pack or Season Pass only
Multitrap
|• Prime Seed Pack (0.5%)
• Exotic Prime Seed Pack (0.5%)
• Rainbow Sack (7%)
• Season Pass
|Divine
|Seed Pack or Season Pass only
Evo Mushroom
|Tier I Seed Shop
|Legendary
|850,000 Sheckles
or
179 Robux
Evo Beetroot
|Tier I Seed Shop
|Common
|100,000 Sheckles
or
99 Robux
Evo Pumpkin
|Tier I Seed Shop
|Rare
|600,000 Sheckles
or
149 Robux
Evo Blueberry
|Tier I Seed Shop
|Uncommon
|250,000 Sheckles
or
119 Robux
The Crimson Thorn is the hardest seed to get because it only has a 0.01% chance to show up in the Seed Shop. That’s just 1 in 10,000 chances. But if you manage to get one, it’s worth the wait. This is now the most expensive and valuable plant in the entire game.
Which Seeds You Should Get First
If you’re starting out with this event, go for the Evo crops first. They’re cheap and easy to get from the Seed Shop. Evo Beetroot only costs 100,000 Sheckles, which most players can afford pretty quickly. These crops teach you the new evolution system without a huge investment.
Once you’ve got some experience, start opening Prime Seed Packs. Your best chance is getting Sundew at 40%. It’s not the most valuable crop, but it’s common enough that you’ll build up a collection fast. The value is decent at 40,000 Sheckles per harvest.
For the serious farmers out there, save up for Rainbow Sacks. The improved odds for rare plants make them worth the extra cost. If you can get a Multitrap from a Rainbow Sack, you’re looking at 180,000 Sheckles per harvest. That’s a solid return on investment. Good luck and happy planting!