The Skyroot Chest is a limited-time chest added during the second half of the Beanstalk Event in Grow a Garden. This chest contains exclusive Admin War pets and seeds that can’t be obtained elsewhere. Here’s everything you need to know about getting and opening Skyroot Chests.

Skyroot Chest Contents and Odds in Grow a Garden

The Skyroot Chest is a limited-time chest that contains six different items from the Admin War Update. It has a light-blue base color with a cloud icon on top and will only be available during the Beanstalk Event period. The chest contains both pets and seeds with varying rarity levels, making it a valuable way to get exclusive content from the cloud platform area. Here are all the items you can get from a Skyroot Chest:

Item Name Type Drop Chance

Crown of Thorns Seed 34.5%

Elk Pet 34.5%

Calla Lily Seed 14.5%

Mandrake Pet 14.5%

Cyclamen Seed 1%

Griffin Pet 1%

The Griffin and Cyclamen are the rarest items with only 1% chance each, while Crown of Thorns and Elk are the most common at 34.5% each.

How to Get Skyroot Chest in Grow a Garden

There are three ways to obtain Skyroot Chests:

Method 1: Friendship Shop (Main Method)

Step 1: Grow the Beanstalk : Submit required plants to Jack NPC at the center of the map until the beanstalk fully grows and reaches the sky.

: Submit required plants to Jack NPC at the center of the map until the beanstalk fully grows and reaches the sky. Step 2: Reach the Cloud Platform : Climb the beanstalk or use the portal to reach the cloud area above.

: Climb the beanstalk or use the portal to reach the cloud area above. Step 3: Build Friendship with Goliath : Find the giant Goliath NPC and feed him cooked food to increase your friendship level.

: Find the giant Goliath NPC and feed him cooked food to increase your friendship level. Step 4: Access Friendship Shop: Once you have sufficient friendship level, you can purchase Skyroot Chests from Goliath’s Friendship Shop.

Method 2: Crafting Station

You can also craft Skyroot Chests at the Beanstalk Crafting Station:

Required Materials:

2x Beanstalk (crops)

1x Sprout Seed Pack

1x Sprout Egg

7,500,000 coins

Crafting Time: 30 minutes

Method 3: Exotic Skyroot Chest (Robux)

There’s also an Exotic Skyroot Chest available for Robux:

1 Chest: 199 Robux

3 Chests: 575 Robux

10 Chests: 1,699 Robux

The Exotic version has slightly different odds and includes a Rainbow Exotic Skyroot Chest (1% chance) as an additional reward.

Is the Skyroot Chest Worth It?

The value depends on what you’re looking for:

For Pet Collectors : The Griffin (1%) and Elk (34.5%) are exclusive pets that make the chest worthwhile for collectors.

: The Griffin (1%) and Elk (34.5%) are exclusive pets that make the chest worthwhile for collectors. For Seed Collectors : Crown of Thorns, Calla Lily, and Cyclamen are exclusive Admin War seeds.

: Crown of Thorns, Calla Lily, and Cyclamen are exclusive Admin War seeds. Cost Consideration : The crafting cost is high at 7.5 million coins plus materials, so consider your budget.

: The crafting cost is high at 7.5 million coins plus materials, so consider your budget. RNG Factor: With low odds for rare items, be prepared for multiple attempts to get specific items.

Remember that Skyroot Chests are limited-time only and will disappear when the Beanstalk Event ends. If you want any of the exclusive content inside, make sure to get it before the event concludes. The chest system provides the only guaranteed way to get certain Admin War pets and seeds, making it valuable for players who want to complete their collections.