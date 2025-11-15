The Smithing Event has finally rolled out in Grow a Garden, featuring tons of new content, including eggs, seeds, and more. Additionally, the update introduces seeds, pets, cosmetics, and gear crafting, making it a great opportunity to obtain rare items. However, do you know how to complete the ongoing event in the game? Well, this article features the complete Grow a Garden Smithing Event guide to help you out.

How to Participate and Complete the Smithing Event in Grow a Garden

It is pretty straightforward to participate in the Smithing Event. All you need to do is launch the game and head over to the middle of the map. Here, you will find the event area, complete with different crafting stations and the Blacksmith NPC, who will ask you to submit various items. You can also follow the instructions below to start contributing to the event.

Go to the centre of the map and head behind the Blacksmith NPC. Go to the Submit Fruit section, hold a fruit in your hand, and press E to submit it. Next, go to the Submit Egg section, hold a pet in your hand, and press E to submit it. At last, go to the Submit Gear section, hold a gear in your hand, and press E to submit it. Once you submit all three items, you will automatically receive a random Coal, and a random crafting station’s crafting time will be advanced by 10 seconds.

With this, you’d have successfully contributed to the Smithing Event in the game. Doing so will also give you random rewards that will further help you grow your garden bigger.

List of all Grow a Garden Smithing Event Rewards

There are three main rewards that you can obtain by participating in the Smithing Event. You can get a glimpse of them by talking to the Blacksmith NPC. We have listed all these rewards below for you to check out.

Obtain a random crafting ingredient or trigger a weather event.

Have a chance of obtaining Coal of the following rarities: Common, Rare, Legendary, Divine.

Advance the crafting time of a random crafting table by 10 seconds.

Apart from crafting, the Smithing Event also features a Treasure Digging event where you can obtain a variety of rewards. You can access this event by opening the in-game shop. You will start with 10 Digs, and the event refreshes every day. Below, we have provided detailed instructions on how to complete the event.

Access the in-game shop and click the yellow Dig Now option. You will now find yourself on a new screen with a 5×5 grid and red flowers. Use the mouse to hover over the block you wish to dig and click the left mouse button. If you see a yellow spot, then you’ve wasted your chance. If you spot a crate, dig the adjacent block to reveal the whole item.

Grow a Garden Treasure Digging Event Rewards

Below, we have listed all the rewards you can obtain from the Treasure Digging event in the game, along with their drop chances.

Goblin Miner – 0.54%

– 0.54% Silver Lollipop – 0.54%

– 0.54% Grandmaster Sprinkler – 2.17%

– 2.17% Trapdoor Spider – 2.17%

– 2.17% Zucchini – 2.17%

– 2.17% Divine Coal – 3.26%

– 3.26% Levelup Lollipop – 3.26%

– 3.26% Super Watering Can – 3.26%

– 3.26% Gem Egg – 5.43%

– 5.43% Watering Can – 5.43%

– 5.43% Medium Treat – 5.43%

– 5.43% Legendary Coal – 5.43%

– 5.43% Medium Toy – 5.43%

– 5.43% Geode Turtle – 5.43%

– 5.43% Lumin Bloom – 7.61%

– 7.61% Rare Coal – 8.70%

– 8.70% Digging Crate – 13.04%

– 13.04% Digging Crate – 13.04%

– 13.04% Common Coal – 13.04%

With this, you’ve reached the end of this Grow a Garden Smithing Event guide. We hope that you found it helpful.