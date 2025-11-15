The new Smithing Event update on November 15th, 2025, has just started in Grow a Garden. Unlike previous events, where you just buy eggs, this one lets you craft pets at special workbenches and dig for exclusive rewards. You’ll find twelve pets total – six from the Gem Egg, two you can craft yourself, and four rare digging pets. Let’s break down everything you need to know about getting all the Smithing Event pets in Grow a Garden.

How to Get the Gem Egg Pets in Grow a Garden

You can get these new pets through three different methods during the Smithing Event. Each method has its own advantages and different pets you can unlock.

Method 1: Crafting Gem Eggs

Head to the main event island, and you’ll see four crafting workbenches placed in each direction. Walk up to the Pet Workbench and interact with it. You can craft a Gem Egg by placing:

1x Common Egg

3x Common Coal

1,000,000 Sheckles

The egg takes 10 minutes to craft, and once it’s done, you’ll need to wait another 4 hours and 10 minutes for it to hatch.

Method 2: Crafting Smithing Pets

The same Pet Workbench also lets you craft two exclusive pets that you can’t get anywhere else. These pets require other pets as materials, plus coal and Sheckles.

Method 3: Digging for Pets

The digging mechanic makes a comeback in this event, and it’s your only way to get four special pets. You can play this minigame by clicking the Shop button on the left of your screen. Start with a maximum of 10 digs available. Every dig reveals a treasure, and you need to collect at least 4 treasures but no more than 7 before the island resets. Don’t worry about running out of digs, because you automatically get 1 dig back every 5 minutes.

Once you’ve collected all the treasures on your current island, you have two options to reset it and start digging again. You can either pay 1 trillion Sheckles or spend 59 Robux. The reset gives you a fresh island with new treasure spots to dig up.

All Smithing Event Pets in Grow a Garden

The Smithing event features two main ways to get pets. First, you can hatch six five pets from the Gem Egg. Second, you can get two more pets using a special crafting mechanic.

Gem Egg Pets

These six pets come from hatching the Gem Egg. Each one has gem-themed designs and unique abilities. Here’s every pet you can hatch from the Gem Egg, with their chances and what they do:

Pet Name Icon Rarity Drop Chance Ability Topaz Snail Common 45% 7–14% chance to get a Cleansing Pet Shard when you trigger a Lucky Harvest. Amethyst Beetle Rare 32% Fights another player’s beetle every 6 minutes to 1 hour 20 minutes. Wins give rewards based on level and weight. Emerald Snake Legendary 14% Turns a random fruit into a gem-themed cosmetic item every 7 minutes 2 seconds to 1 hour 20 minutes. Sapphire Macaw Mythical 8.5% Has an over 15% chance to mutate nearby fruit with the Crystalized mutation every 8 minutes. Diamond Panther Prismatic 0.5% 4–8% chance to age up a random pet by 1 level when you harvest fruit with 12+ mutations. Ruby Squid Prismatic 0.5% Constantly copies another random pet’s passive (works only with non-cooldown abilities).

All Crafting Mechanic Pets in the Smithing Event

These two pets are exclusive to the Smithing Event and can only be obtained through crafting. You can’t hatch them from any egg.

Pet Name Icon Ability Crafting Recipe Crafting Time Smithing Dog Has a 10% chance to dig up a coal every 4.6 minutes • 1x Dog

• 2x Rare Coal

• 3,000,000 Sheckles 20 minutes Cheetah Every 7.5 minutes, it turns you into a cheetah for 30 seconds.



All harvested fruit during this time has a 15.4% chance to get the Wildfast mutation. • 1x Orange Tabby

• 2x Legendary Coal

• 8,500,000 Sheckles 40 minutes

All Digging Pets in the Smithing Event

These four pets can only be found through the digging mechanic. You’ll need to dig up treasures and hope you get lucky with the drop rates.

Pet Name Icon Digging Chance Termite 7.2% Geode Turtle 5.2% Trapdoor Spider 2.1% Goblin Miner 0.5%

That’s the end of our list for all Smithing Event pets in Grow a Garden. The event actually gives you plenty of ways to build up your pet collection. If you want guaranteed results, stick with crafting the Gem Egg or the exclusive pets at the workbenches. Just remember that crafting takes time and resources, so plan ahead based on what you need.