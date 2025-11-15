All Roblox Grow a Garden Smithing Event Seed Crafting Recipes

The Smithing event in Grow a Garden brings a fresh seed workbench to your lobby. This isn’t your regular seed shop where you just buy things with money. Instead, you get to craft three brand new seed types that mix your existing plants with coal to create something special. These seeds are only available while the event runs. Once it ends, you can’t craft them anymore. You’ll need to gather specific materials and wait for crafting times, but the results are definitely useful.

All Seed Crafting Recipes in Grow a Garden

The seed workbench offers three different recipes. Each one needs a combination of coal, existing seeds or fruits, and a good amount of Sheckles. Here’s everything you need to know about making these special seeds.

Complete Seed Recipe Table

Seed Name Required Materials Crafting Time Cost

Olive Seed 2 Common Coal, 1 Grape, 1 Tomato Seed 15 minutes 500,000 Sheckles

Hollow Bamboo Seed 1 Rare Coal, 1 Legendary Coal, 1 Bamboo, 1 Cactus Seed 45 minutes 1,500,000 Sheckles

Yarrow Seed 2 Divine Coal, 1 Burning Bud, 1 Daffodil Seed 1 hour 10,000,000 Sheckles

How to Use the Seed Workbench

Finding the seed crafting station is straightforward. When you enter the lobby, head to the center area where the Smithing event is set up. You’ll see the Blacksmith NPC near a furnace. Around this area, there are several crafting tables, and the seed workbench is one of them. Walk up to the seed workbench and interact with it. A menu pops up showing all three seed recipes. Each recipe displays what materials you need, how long it takes to craft, and how much it costs in Sheckles.

Focus on gathering coal through the Smith furnace by submitting fruits, eggs, and gears. Plan your crafting based on how much time is left in the event and what materials you currently have. Don’t forget that these seeds are exclusive to this event, so craft them while you can.

Start with the seeds that match your budget and gradually work your way up if you have time and resources. Each seed type has value in different ways, so even if you only craft one or two, you’re still getting something special for your garden.