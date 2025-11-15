The Smithing Event in Grow a Garden brings seven exclusive seeds you can get through different methods. Some seeds drop from digging, while others need crafting at special workbenches. Each seed grows into a unique crop with its own rarity and harvest type. Here is the complete guide for all seeds in Grow a Garden Smithing Event. Check them out!

All Seeds You Can Dig Up in the Smithing Event

The digging mechanic is your main way to get some of the rarest seeds in the Smithing event. You start with 10 digs and need to find between 4 to 7 treasures before you can reset the island. Your digs refill automatically, with 1 dig coming back every 5 minutes. Here’s what seeds you can find while digging:

Seed Icon Drop Chance Rarity Lumin Bloom 7.61% Legendary Luna Stem 5.43% Legendary Zucchini 2.17% Divine

The Zucchini is the star of the digging rewards. This Divine crop counts as a Flower, Fruit, Leafy, Sweet, Vegetable, and Stalky type all at once. That means any items that boost those crop types will work on your Zucchini plants.

Once you collect all the treasures from your current island, you can reset it to dig again. You have two options:

Money Reset: 1 trillion Sheckles

1 trillion Sheckles Robux Reset: 59

The money cost is really high, so most players use Robux if they want to dig more than once. This lets you hunt for those rare seeds like Zucchini multiple times.

All Seeds You Can Craft in the Smithing Event

Four crafting workbenches sit at the center of the map. These let you make three different seeds using materials you collect.

Seed Icon Materials Needed Cost Crafting Time Rarity Olive • 2x Common Coal

•1x Grape

• 1x Tomato Seed 500,000 15 minutes Uncommon Hollow Bamboo • 1x Rare Coal

• 1x Legendary Coal

• 1x Bamboo

• 1x Cactus Seed 1,500,000 45 minutes Mythical Yarrow • 2x Divine Coal

• 1x Burning Bud

• 1x Daffodil Seed 10,000,000 1 hour Divine

Seed Shop Purchase Option

One event seed shows up in the regular Seed Shop, but you’ll need some patience to find it.

Seed Name Icon Stock Chance Sheckles Cost Robux Cost Sunflower 0.56% 5,555,555 699

The Sunflower Seed is super rare to see in the shop. With only a 0.56% chance to appear, you might need to check the shop many times before it shows up. The price is pretty high at over 5.5 million coins, or you can skip the wait and buy it for 699 Robux when it does appear.

All seeds in Grow a Garden Smithing Event help you grow your garden in a different way. Digging is all about luck, while crafting lets you work toward the exact seed you want if you collect enough materials. Choose your method based on the rarity you need and how much time you want to spend gathering items or checking the shop. Which seed are you going to plant this time?