Roblox Grow a Garden Smithing Update Countdown & Release Date

A new crafting system arrives in Grow a Garden with the Smithing Update. This event introduces blacksmithing mechanics where players can forge items and equipment through a dedicated smithing system. Check out our Grow a Garden Smithing Update countdown timer below to see when this crafting update launches.

The Grow a Garden Smithing Update will officially launch on Saturday, November 15th at 10:00 AM EST and will run until Saturday, November 22nd at 6:30 PM. This gives players a full week to explore the smithing mechanics and craft new items. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Saturday, November 15 at 10:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, November 15 at 7:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, November 15 at 3:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, November 15 at 7:30 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, November 16 at 1:00 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the start of this crafting event. Since it runs for about a week, you’ll want to log in early to start gathering materials and forging items.

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before you can start smithing in Grow a Garden (EST time).

Admin Abuse Session

Before the main Smithing Update begins, there will be a special admin abuse session starting roughly 1 hour before the update at around 9:00 AM EST. This pre-update session will feature admin chaos with exclusive rewards and special events. Make sure to be online early so you don’t miss this exciting session before the smithing event launches.

The Smithing Update introduces blacksmithing as a new production system within Grow a Garden. Players will access smithing stations where they can forge items using materials gathered from farming and other activities. This crafting mechanic adds a manufacturing system to the game, allowing players to transform raw resources into finished products rather than just collecting and selling crops.

New seeds will be available that possibly tie into the smithing theme. New pets join the collection, potentially featuring forge-themed companions or creatures that assist with material gathering and smithing activities. That’s all you need to know about the Smithing Update coming to Grow a Garden. Mark your calendar for November 15th at 10:00 AM EST (7:00 AM PST) for the main update, with admin abuse starting around 9:00 AM EST. Don’t miss out on this new crafting system.