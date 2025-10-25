How to Get Spooky Chest in Grow a Garden and Is It Worth It?

The Spooky Chest is a limited-time Halloween item introduced in the Ghoul Garden Part 3 update that contains exclusive Halloween and Egyptian-themed seeds and pets. Here’s everything you need to know about obtaining the Spooky Chest and what rewards you can get from it.

What is the Spooky Chest?

The Spooky Chest is a limited Halloween pack with a distinctive pale white appearance, gray detailing, and black eyes on the lid. It contains a mix of Halloween-themed seeds and pets, including the divine-tier Mummy and Wereplant. The chest was added on October 25th, 2025, as part of the Ghoul Garden Part 3 expansion.

How to Get Spooky Chest in Grow a Garden

There are three methods to obtain the Spooky Chest during the Halloween event:

Method 1: Harvest Reaper NPC Event

The Harvest Reaper is a new NPC that spawns every 2 hours and remains in the central lobby area for 1 hour.

How the Event Works:

Around the Harvest Reaper NPC, you’ll find 25 ritual plates arranged in a circle. Each plate displays a specific plant icon on top of it. Your goal is to bring the matching plants shown on each plate and place them on the corresponding ritual plates. When you successfully place the correct plant on a plate, the flame above it turns blue

Method 2: Purchase from Spooky Seeds Shop

The Halloween Market spawns beside the central event area once per hour and stays active for only 15 minutes. During this window, visit the Spooky Seeds Shop and you can buy the Spooky Chest for 30 Candy Corn.

Method 3: In-Game Shop (Robux)

If you prefer to skip the grinding, you can purchase Spooky Chests directly with Robux from the in-game shop.

Pricing:

1 Chest: 199 Robux

3 Chests: 575 Robux (192 Robux per chest)

10 Chests: 1,699 Robux (170 Robux per chest)

All Spooky Chest Rewards

Here’s the complete list of items you can get from the Spooky Chest:

Item Type Drop Chance

Ghost Bush Seed 34.5%

Scarab Pet 34.5%

Devilroot Seed 14.5%

Tomb Marmot Pet 14.5%

Wereplant Seed (Divine) 1%

Mummy Pet (Divine) 1%

Is Spooky Chest Worth It?

The Spooky Chest is worth getting if you’re an active Halloween event participant, but the value depends on which method you use to obtain it. Earning chests through the Harvest Reaper event is completely free and gives you access to exclusive Halloween content, making it worthwhile for any player. The ritual takes some coordination and time, but it’s a guaranteed way to get chests without spending any resources. Buying chests for 30 Candy Corn from the Spooky Seeds Shop is also reasonable if you’ve been farming Candy Corn throughout the event – 30 is cheap enough that you can afford multiple chests if you’ve been doing Dead Tree quests and Witch’s Brew contributions regularly.

However, purchasing with Robux is where the value becomes questionable. At 199 Robux for a single chest with a 69% chance of getting common rewards (Ghost Bush or Scarab), you’re essentially gambling for the 1% divine items. Even with the improved odds from Exotic chests, the prices are steep unless you’re specifically hunting for the Mummy or Wereplant and don’t mind spending money. The 10-chest bundle at 1,699 Robux gives you better value per chest, but that’s still a significant real-money investment with no guarantee of getting the divine rewards you want.