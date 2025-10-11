Grow a Garden: How to Get Spooky Egg in Ghoul Garden Update?

The Spooky Egg is a legendary egg added during the Ghoul Garden Event in Grow a Garden. It contains five Halloween-themed pets with abilities ranging from common to extremely rare. Here’s how to get the Spooky Egg and what pets you can hatch from it.

How to Get Spooky Egg in Grow a Garden

There are four ways to get Spooky Eggs during the Ghoul Garden Halloween event:

Method 1: Witch’s Cauldron Contribution (Free)

The Witch’s Cauldron is located at the center of the lobby and stays there throughout the entire Halloween event.

How it works:

Grow and harvest fruits from your garden Go to the Witch’s Cauldron beside the Witch NPC Submit your fruits to fill up the cauldron Receive rewards when the cauldron fills

Rewards from Witch’s Cauldron:

Candy Corn: 100% chance (guaranteed)

Spooky Egg: Small chance (not guaranteed)

Pumpkin Crate: Small chance

The guaranteed reward is Candy Corn, but you have a small chance to get a Spooky Egg as well. You can do this as many times as you want with no waiting period.

Method 2: Jack-O-Lantern Contribution (Free)

The Jack-O-Lantern NPC appears on the right side of the Witch every 2 hours.

How it works:

Wait for the Jack-O-Lantern NPC to spawn (every 2 hours) Equip a fruit in your hand Interact with the Jack-O-Lantern and select the second dialogue option to submit your fruit The Jack-O-Lantern will either give you a “trick” or a “treat”

Possible Rewards:

Treat: Candy Corn (common) or Spooky Egg (rare chance)

Trick: Smiling pumpkin face (no reward)

This method requires waiting for the NPC to spawn, but it’s free and gives you another chance at getting Spooky Eggs.

Method 3: Creepy Critters Halloween Shop (Candy Corn)

The Halloween market appears to the left of the Witch NPC every 45 minutes during the event.

How to buy:

Wait for the Halloween market to appear (every 45 minutes) Go behind the huge tree to find the Creepy Critters shop Interact with Raphael NPC (translucent ghost) Check if Spooky Eggs are in stock Purchase with Candy Corn currency

The Spooky Egg is often available in this shop’s stock rotation. You use Candy Corn (earned from the Witch’s Cauldron or Jack-O-Lantern) to buy it. Stock changes periodically, so check back each time the market appears.

Method 4: In-Game Shop (Robux)

You can buy Premium Spooky Eggs directly from the in-game shop with Robux.

Pricing:

1 Pack: 149 Robux

3 Pack: 429 Robux

10 Pack: 1,249 Robux

Pity System: The Premium Spooky Egg includes a pity system:

Every 80 eggs hatched: Guaranteed Mythical Black Cat

Every 200 eggs hatched: Guaranteed Prismatic Headless Horseman

This is the fastest method if you’re willing to spend Robux, and the pity system guarantees you’ll eventually get the rarest pets.

All Spooky Egg Pets in Grow a Garden

Pet Hatch Chance Passive Ability

Bat 45% Grants Spooky plants within ~32 studs a ~0.7x variant chance bonus

Bone Dog 28% Every ~76 seconds, ~15% chance to dig up a random seed. Can dig up a seed exclusive to the Bone Dog

Spider 18% Every ~8 minutes, weaves a ~18 stud web. Pets on the web advance cooldown an extra ~1 second per second & plants grow an additional ~15 seconds per second

Black Cat 8.5% Witch’s Nap: Every 4:04-2:00 minutes, goes to a Witch’s Cauldron cosmetic and naps near it for 14.5-28 seconds. New fruit within 10-20 studs will be 1-2x larger

Headless Horseman 0.5% Every ~40 minutes, haunts a random level ~50 pet without a mutation, resetting it to level 1 and bestowing one of four chaotic mutations: Dreadbound, Soulflame, or Spectral – with a rare 2.04% chance for Nightmare

Is Spooky Egg Worth Getting?

The Spooky Egg is worth trying for if you’re playing during the Ghoul Garden Event. With a 10% chance from contributing to the Witch’s Cauldron, you can potentially get multiple eggs by filling the cauldron several times with other players.

At 149 Robux, it’s reasonably priced if you want to buy it directly. The Spider and Bone Dog are useful pets that work beyond just the Halloween event, so getting this egg has some long-term value. The Headless Horseman at 0.5% is extremely rare, so don’t expect to get it unless you hatch many eggs. Most players will get Bats, Bone Dogs, or Spiders, which are all decent pets.