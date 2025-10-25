The last week of Halloween has arrived in Grow a Garden, and with it comes some pretty cool new mutations for your plants. One of the most important ones you’ll want to grab is the Spooky mutation. If you’re trying to complete the Harvest Reaper event or just want to boost your plant values, you’re going to need this mutation. Here is how to get Spooky Mutation in Grow a Garden.

What Is the Spooky Mutation?

The Spooky mutation is a special Halloween effect that makes your plants worth way more money. When you get this mutation on a plant, its value gets multiplied by 8. Plus, you’ll actually need plants with the Spooky mutation to complete certain tasks in the Harvest Reaper event. So it’s not just about the money.

How to Get the Spooky Mutation in Grow a Garden

Getting the Spooky mutation comes down to one thing: the Ghost Bear pet. This little guy is your ticket to spooky plants. Every 18 minutes, it randomly applies the Spooky mutation to plants in your garden. No complicated steps, you just need one Ghost Bear to do it.

Step 1: Find the Halloween Market

The Halloween Market isn’t always around. It only comes out every 45 minutes, which makes it a bit tricky. It spawns next to the central event area and only stays for 15 minutes. So you need to keep an eye out for it. Set a timer if you have to, because missing it means waiting another 45 minutes.

Step 2: Buy the Ghost Bear

Once you’re at the Halloween Market, look for the Creepy Critters shop. The Ghost Bear costs 70 Candy Corns. If you’ve been collecting Candy Corns from Halloween activities, you should have enough to grab at least one.

Step 3: Place It in Your Garden

Now comes the easy part. Take your new Ghost Bear and drop it somewhere in your garden plot. That’s it. The pet will automatically start applying the Spooky mutation to random plants every 18 minutes. You don’t need to click anything or activate it manually. Just let it hang out while you go about your business.

Why Do You Need Spooky Mutation in Grow a Garden?

So why do you even need the Spooky mutation? The Harvest Reaper event is the big reason. This event shows up every hour, and it has 25 Ritual items that you need to submit. Each item has specific requirements, and some of them straight-up ask for plants with the Spooky mutation.

If you don’t have Spooky plants ready when the Harvest Reaper appears, you’re locked out of completing those specific rituals. That means missing rewards and falling behind on event progress. The Harvest Reaper only sticks around for a week, so you need to be prepared with a variety of mutated plants.

Keep a few Spooky plants growing at all times. Don’t sell all of them immediately just for the profit. Save some for when the Harvest Reaper shows up, or you’ll be scrambling to get new ones mutated while the event timer ticks down.