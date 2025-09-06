How to Get Sunbulb in Grow a Garden

Sunbulb is an uncommon seed that was added to Grow a Garden as part of the Fairy Event. This is a multi-harvest plant, which means you can keep collecting from it multiple times after it grows. Here’s everything you need to know about getting Sunbulb in Grow a Garden.

What is Sunbulb in Grow a Garden

Sunbulb is a limited-time crop that you can only get during the Fairy Event. Unlike regular seeds that you buy from the shop, this one requires a different approach. The plant itself is worth the effort since it’s a multi-harvest crop, meaning you can collect from it multiple times instead of just once.

Details Rarity Uncommon Type Multi-harvest crop Average Value 20,000 coins Floor Price 18,050 coins Average Weight 3 kg Minimum Weight 2.10 kg Huge Chance 0.80% Event Fairy Event (Limited Time)

How to Get Sunbulb Seeds in Grow a Garden

Getting Sunbulb requires you to participate in the Fairy Event and obtain Enchanted Seed Packs. You can’t buy Sunbulb directly from any shop, and it won’t appear as a random drop from pets or lucky harvests.

Method 1: Wishing Well Rewards

The main way to get Enchanted Seed Packs is through the Wishing Well system during the Fairy Event. Here’s how it works:

Complete Fairy Favors or fill the Fountain Power meter to earn wishes Each wish gives you three random options from your current tier Every tier has a chance to give you an Enchanted Seed Pack Open the packs until you get Sunbulb

Enchanted Seed Packs appear in all tiers, so you don’t need to reach a specific level to have a chance at getting them.

Method 2: Purchase Exotic Enchanted Seed Packs

If you want to spend Robux, you can buy Exotic Enchanted Seed Packs from the in-game shop. These work similarly to regular Enchanted Seed Packs but come with a pity system that guarantees certain rewards after opening a specific number of packs.

The pricing for Exotic packs is:

1 Pack : 199 Robux

: 199 Robux 3 Packs : 575 Robux

: 575 Robux 10 Packs: 1,699 Robux

Sunbulb Drop Chances

When you open an Enchanted Seed Pack, here are your chances of getting each seed:

Seed Name Drop Chance

Sunbulb 40%

Glowthorn 25%

Lightshoot 20%

Briar Rose 10%

Spirit Flower 4.5%

Wispwing 0.5%

Sunbulb has the highest drop rate at 40%, which means you have pretty good odds of getting it. This makes it much easier to obtain compared to the rare Wispwing that only has a 0.5% chance.

For Exotic Enchanted Seed Packs, the chances are slightly different:

Sunbulb : 39% (guaranteed after 4 packs)

: 39% (guaranteed after 4 packs) Other seeds have similar rates to regular packs

Rainbow Sack: 1% (exclusive to exotic packs)

Why Sunbulb is Worth Getting in Grow a Garden

Beyond just collecting, Sunbulb serves several purposes:

Multi-harvest income : Keep earning coins from the same plant

: Keep earning coins from the same plant Fairy Favor requirements : Some quests need Sunbulb harvests

: Some quests need Sunbulb harvests Event completion : Having various event seeds helps with different tasks

: Having various event seeds helps with different tasks Decent profit: The 20,000 coin average value makes it worthwhile

If you’re specifically hunting for Sunbulb, focus on completing Fairy Favors and filling the Fountain Power meter as much as possible. The more wishes you can make, the more chances you’ll have at getting Enchanted Seed Packs.