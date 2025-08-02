Grow a Garden Taco Fern: How to Get and Sell Price

The latest Grow a Garden Trading Update features a variety of things, ranging from the new trading feature to the new Prismatic rarity seed called Taco Fern. However, you won’t find this seed in the regular Seed Shop or the crafting section of the game. This is because you must participate in the Cooking Event that was simultaneously released with the recent update. To help you obtain this new seed, we have prepared the Grow a Garden Taco Fern guide that covers everything you should know about it.

Where to Get the Taco Fern Seed

Currently, the only way to get your hands on the Taco Fern Seed is by participating in the Cooking Event and feeding the Chris P Pig NPC at the center of the map. Now, to get the rewards, you must prepare different food using recipes and feed it to the NPC. In return, you will have a chance of getting random rewards, with the Taco Fern Seed being one of them. However, being a Prismatic rarity seed, you will need to spend quite some time before you obtain it.

You can also use the Kitsune or Red Fox pets in your garden, as they can steal the Taco Fern from other players’ gardens. This could be an alternate way to get yourself this fruit.

How to Cook Food for the Chris P Pig NPC

Cooking and feeding food to the Chris P Pig NPC is a straightforward task. We have listed all the instructions that you must follow:

Head over to the middle of the map. Equip a fruit and go near the cooking pot near the Chris P Pig NPC. Put the fruits in the pot until it’s full. Click the Cook button right underneath the pot. Wait for the dish to be prepared. Once done, collect the dish and equip it. Go near the NPC and offer the dish to him.

You should look over the NPC’s head to check which food item he wishes. For more help, you can check our complete Grow a Garden Cooking Recipes Guide to get all the information. You will receive random rewards each time you feed the pig something. To increase your chances, make sure to use high-rarity fruits or focus on feeding him items that he asks for.

Taco Fern Selling Price

Being a Prismatic rarity fruit, Taco Fern sells for a decent sum of money. You can obtain around 85,000 Sheckles for selling this fruit. However, it is highly recommended to leave the fruit on the tree and wait for it to obtain various mutations. This will increase its price exponentially.

Is Taco Fern Worth Obtaining?

Yes, Taco Fern is a great seed to have in your garden. It sells for a lot of money, which can be further increased when the fruit gets a mutation. On top of that, Taco Fern is a multi-harvest crop, meaning you can get multiple fruits at once, allowing you to multiply your profit several times.