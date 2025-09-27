How to Get Tiger and What It Does in Grow a Garden

The Tiger is one of the rarest pets you can get in Grow a Garden. It’s a divine-tier pet that comes from the Jungle Egg with only a 1% hatch chance. This guide will show you how to get this powerful Tiger and explain what it does in Grow a Garden.

How to Get Tiger in Grow a Garden

You can only get the Tiger in Grow a Garden from the Jungle Egg. Since it has just a 1% chance to hatch, you’ll need some patience and probably multiple eggs before you get one. The Tiger was added to the game on September 27th, 2025, as part of the Seed Stages Event. Keep in mind that this is a limited pet, so it might not always be available. If you see Jungle Eggs in the game, grab them while you can.

The Tiger looks just like a real tiger. It has an orange body with black stripes and white patches. You’ll notice its black-tipped tail swishing around, along with its paws. It even has black whiskers and not-sharp fangs sticking out from its mouth. The design is pretty cool and easy to spot in your garden.

What Does Tiger Do in Grow a Garden

The Tiger has two abilities that happen automatically when you get them:

XP Sharing Roar

Every 12 minutes, your Tiger roars and calls all your pets to gather around it. When this happens, it shares approximately 5,386 total XP across all pets in your garden. Each pet can get a maximum of 800 XP from this roar. This is great for leveling up multiple pets at once without doing anything extra.

Mutation Changing Roar

Every 7 minutes and 30 seconds, the Tiger roars again and changes 3 random mutations in your garden. These mutations get replaced with different random ones. The good news is that it won’t touch any fruit you’ve marked as a favorite, so your best plants stay safe.

Tiger’s Hunger and Schedule

Feature Details Hunger Points 100,000 XP Roar Frequency Every ~12 minutes Mutation Roar Frequency Every ~7:30 minutes XP Shared Per Roar ~5,386 total (max 800 per pet)

The Tiger ties with the Dragonfly for having the highest hunger in the game at 100,000 points. You’ll need to keep plenty of food ready to keep your Tiger happy and active.

Why You Should Keep a Tiger in Grow a Garden

The Tiger is helpful because it does two jobs at once. First, it helps level up all your pets passively, which saves you time. Second, it keeps your mutations fresh by swapping them out regularly. This can help you find better mutations without manually removing old ones.

If you’re lucky enough to hatch a Tiger from a Jungle Egg, you’ve got yourself a valuable pet that works hard in the background while you focus on other parts of your garden.