The Trader Event in Grow a Garden offers a unique set of pets that aren’t available through any other method. During this short event, you can pick up brand-new pets and even create enhanced versions of ones you already own. Here’s a full breakdown of what makes these limited pets worth checking out.

How to Get Trader Event Pets in Grow a Garden

You can get these new pets through three different methods during the Trader Event. Each method has its own advantages and different pets you can unlock.

Method 1: Opening Gem Chests

The Gem Chest is your main way to get most Trader Event pets. This limited-time chest appears in the trader with a 5.48% chance. When you manage to buy a Gem Chest from the trader, you’ll get one of three possible pets inside it. The drop rates vary quite a bit, so you might need to open several chests to get the rarer ones.

Method 2: Crafting Special Piggy Pets

The Pet Workbench lets you craft two exclusive piggy pets that you can’t get anywhere else. These pets require other pets as materials, plus food items and resources. Both crafting recipes take 30 minutes to complete.

Method 3: Trader Rewards

One mythical pet can only be obtained through Trader Rewards. This is a separate system from the Gem Chest, and it has an extremely low drop rate of just 0.25%.

All Trader Event Pets in Grow a Garden

The Trader Event features three main ways to get pets. First, you can hatch six pets from the Gem Chest. Second, you can craft two piggy pets using special recipes. Third, you can earn one pet from Trader Rewards.

Gem Chest Pets

These six pets come from opening the Gem Chest. Each one has different rarities and unique abilities. Here’s every pet you can get from the Gem Chest, with their chances and what they do:

Pet Name Icon Rarity Drop Chance Ability Clam Uncommon 34.5% Chance to not consume a watering can when used Magpie Legendary 14.5% Selling silver fruit has a chance to grant a random reward! Bearded Dragon Divine 1% Occasionally eats all fruit on a Divine+ plant and gives a random egg

All Crafted Pets in the Trader Event

These two pets are exclusive to the Trader Event and can only be obtained through crafting for 30 minutes. You can’t hatch them from any chest or egg.

Pet Name Icon Rarity Ability Crafting Recipe Silver Piggy Legendary Nearby plants grow faster for each Silver Ingot Cosmetic in your garden • 1x Pig

• 1x Sushi

• 1x Lightning Rod

• 1x Medium Toy Golden Piggy Mythical Nearby pets gain extra XP for each Gold Ingot Cosmetic in your garden • 1x Silver Piggy

• 1x Spaghetti

• 1x Tanning Mirror

• 1x Medium Treat

Trader Rewards Pet

This one pet can only be found through the Trader Rewards system. You’ll need to participate in trader activities and hope you get lucky with the drop rate.

Pet Name Icon Rarity Drop Chance Ability Pack Mule Mythical 0.25% Supply Line: Crafted pets can gain base weight

Best Trader Event Pets You Should Get

Some trader event pets are way more valuable than others, so let’s break down which ones you should focus on getting first.

Bearded Dragon: Despite its 1% drop rate, it’s the best pick. It eats fruit from Divine+ plants and gives a free random egg, saving a huge amount of resources over time.

Despite its 1% drop rate, it’s the best pick. It eats fruit from Divine+ plants and gives a free random egg, saving a huge amount of resources over time. Golden Piggy: Boosts nearby pets’ XP based on your Gold Ingot Cosmetics. Great for long-term progression, but requires crafting a Silver Piggy first.

Boosts nearby pets’ XP based on your Gold Ingot Cosmetics. Great for long-term progression, but requires crafting a Silver Piggy first. Chimera: Combines abilities from the Lion, Goat, and Sand Snake with added bonuses, giving three effects in one pet.

Combines abilities from the Lion, Goat, and Sand Snake with added bonuses, giving three effects in one pet. Clam: Easy to obtain with its 34.5% drop chance and helps conserve watering cans, making daily upkeep cheaper and easier.

So those are all the pets in the Trader Event. Which one will you get?