Home » Gaming » All Trader Event Seeds in Grow a Garden

All Trader Event Seeds in Grow a Garden

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

In Grow a Garden, the Trader Event is one of the best chances to pick up ultra-rare seeds. During this limited event, you can grab anything from simple, uncommon crops to top-tier transcendent seeds worth billions. Here’s a full look at all the available Trader Event seeds in Grow a Garden, while it is active.

Trader Event Seeds Grow a Garden

All Seeds in Grow a Garden Trader Event

The Trader Event is a limited-time feature in Grow a Garden where you can buy and unlock special seeds. Some of these crops are so rare that you won’t find them anywhere else in the game. The event includes different ways to get seeds, like trader rewards, gem chests, and even the regular seed shop if you’re lucky enough.

Here’s every seed available during the Trader Event and how you can get them:

Crop NameIconRarityHow to Get ItDrop Chance
PomegranateGrow a Garden Trader Event SeedsRareTrader Rewards15.6% for crop, 17.81% for seed
Wild PineappleGrow a Garden Trader Event SeedsMythicalTrader RewardsTBA
Gem FruitUncommonGem Chest34.5%
CoilvineLegendaryTrader EventTBA
AsterisGrow a Garden Trader Event SeedsDivineTrader EventTBA
OctobloomGrow a Garden Trader Event SeedsTranscendentSeed Shop during Trader Event0.08%

Strategies for Getting the Seeds

The Trader Event can be overwhelming with so many rare items available. Here’s how to approach it without wasting your resources:

  • First, focus on the Octobloom if you’re a serious player. It costs a fortune, but it’s a multi-harvest crop. You’ll make your money back over time, especially if you use sprinklers to boost production.
  • Second, check the Gem Chest often if you want the Gem Fruit. A 34.5% drop rate is actually really good for event items. You might get lucky with just a few tries.
  • Third, don’t ignore the Pomegranate. The 15.6% and 17.81% chances are way more realistic than trying to get transcendent items.

If you’re trying to complete your collection or maximize your farm’s value, the Trader Event is essential. Even if you can’t afford the Octobloom right now, grabbing a few Pomegranates or a Gem Fruit will still help you progress.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

How to Get Trade Tokens in Grow a Garden Roblox

How to Get Gem Chest in Grow a Garden –...

All Trader Event Pets in Grow a Garden

Pet Simulator 99 Autumn Event Release Date and Countdown

Raise Animals Fantasy Update Release Date and Countdown

Roblox American Plains Mudding Codes (November 2025)

How to Get Corrupted Plants in Plants vs Brainrots

Brainrot Evolution Thanksgiving Combinasion Update Release Date and Countdown

Basketball Zero AIR Style Update Release Date and Countdown

Volleyball Legends 3 Strike 1v1 Challenge Update Release Date and...