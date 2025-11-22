All Trader Event Seeds in Grow a Garden

In Grow a Garden, the Trader Event is one of the best chances to pick up ultra-rare seeds. During this limited event, you can grab anything from simple, uncommon crops to top-tier transcendent seeds worth billions. Here’s a full look at all the available Trader Event seeds in Grow a Garden, while it is active.

All Seeds in Grow a Garden Trader Event

The Trader Event is a limited-time feature in Grow a Garden where you can buy and unlock special seeds. Some of these crops are so rare that you won’t find them anywhere else in the game. The event includes different ways to get seeds, like trader rewards, gem chests, and even the regular seed shop if you’re lucky enough.

Here’s every seed available during the Trader Event and how you can get them:

Crop Name Icon Rarity How to Get It Drop Chance Pomegranate Rare Trader Rewards 15.6% for crop, 17.81% for seed Wild Pineapple Mythical Trader Rewards TBA Gem Fruit Uncommon Gem Chest 34.5% Coilvine Legendary Trader Event TBA Asteris Divine Trader Event TBA Octobloom Transcendent Seed Shop during Trader Event 0.08%

Strategies for Getting the Seeds

The Trader Event can be overwhelming with so many rare items available. Here’s how to approach it without wasting your resources:

First, focus on the Octobloom if you’re a serious player. It costs a fortune, but it’s a multi-harvest crop. You’ll make your money back over time, especially if you use sprinklers to boost production.

Second, check the Gem Chest often if you want the Gem Fruit. A 34.5% drop rate is actually really good for event items. You might get lucky with just a few tries.

Third, don’t ignore the Pomegranate. The 15.6% and 17.81% chances are way more realistic than trying to get transcendent items.

If you’re trying to complete your collection or maximize your farm’s value, the Trader Event is essential. Even if you can’t afford the Octobloom right now, grabbing a few Pomegranates or a Gem Fruit will still help you progress.