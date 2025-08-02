Grow a Garden Trading Event Guide

Grow a Garden rolled out a brand-new update featuring a variety of content. The developer finally added the highly requested Trading feature, allowing players to exchange fruits and pets with each other. Previously, everyone was dependent on the Gifting feature to share items. However, this was inefficient, leading to a lot of scamming. Fortunately, this has now been fixed with the proper trading feature. This article offers a brief Grow a Garden Trading guide to help you familiarize and understand this feature in the game.

Requirements to Complete Grow a Garden Trade

There aren’t any challenging requirements for players to trade with each other in Grow a Garden. However, you must first purchase the Trading Ticket if you wish to exchange items with someone. You will find this item in the Gear Shop. Simply follow these steps to obtain a Trading Ticket in Grow a Garden:

Launch Grow a Garden on Roblox. Go to the Gear Shop at the other end of the map. Open the shop window and scroll down. Click on the Trading Ticket. Pay 100,000 Sheckles to obtain a ticket.

It is also worth noting that currently, you can only trade fruits and pets with others. The developer has yet to implement a feature to trade seeds with your friends.

How to Trade in Grow a Garden

The Grow a Garden Trading mechanic is quite straightforward. We have listed all the steps you must take to successfully complete a trade with someone in the game:

Purchase a Trading Ticket from the Gear Shop. Equip the ticket in your hand and go near the player you wish to trade with. Press and hold the E button to send a Trade Request. Once they accept your request, the trading window will pop up. Click the plus icons to start adding items. Click the Accept button to complete the step. Once both players click the Accept button, they must click on the Confirm option. If done correctly, a message will pop up notifying you of a successful trade.

Note that you need one Trading Ticket per trade. The ticket gets consumed once a player accepts your trade request. So, you must be careful and sure who you wish to trade with.

Also read:

Things to Remember When Trading in Grow a Garden

While the trading feature is sure to make things efficient in the game, there are a couple of things that you should remember when performing it with others. Below, we have some tips and warnings to help you out.

You cannot trade Seeds: As stated previously, you cannot trade Seeds in Grow a Garden. The developer has put this restriction to keep the game stable and not break its economy. So, you can only give or take fruits or pets to someone.

As stated previously, you cannot trade Seeds in Grow a Garden. The developer has put this restriction to keep the game stable and not break its economy. So, you can only give or take fruits or pets to someone. Keep an eye on the value counter: When in the trading window, you can see the total value of your items and the other players at the very top. This will help you balance things out by removing/adding items from your side, allowing a fair trade for everyone.

When in the trading window, you can see the total value of your items and the other players at the very top. This will help you balance things out by removing/adding items from your side, allowing a fair trade for everyone. Be mindful of the cooldown: To stop players from scamming others and running away during a trade, the developer has implemented a cooldown to almost every action in the trading mechanic. There is a 5-second cooldown for accepting the trade, adding items, and more.

This brings us to the end of our Grow a Garden trading guide. We hope that you found it useful and will be careful when trading in the game.