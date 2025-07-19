How to Get Tranquil Mutation in Grow a Garden Roblox

The Tranquil mutation is one of the newest mutations in Grow a Garden, added as part of the Zen update. This mutation gives your crops a 20x sell value multiplier and creates a beautiful visual effect with Japanese characters. Here’s everything you need to know about getting Tranquil Mutation in Grow a Garden Roblox.

What is the Tranquil Mutation?

The Tranquil mutation gives your crops a white circular aura with Japanese characters floating around them. Most importantly, it provides a 20x sell value multiplier, making it a solid way to increase your profits.

Tranquil Mutation Stats

Detail Value Appearance White circular aura with Japanese characters Sell Multiplier 20x Special Use Can be traded for Chi or Zen currency

How to Get the Tranquil Mutation

There are three main ways to get the Tranquil mutation on your crops:

1. Zen Aura Event (Main Method): The Zen Aura event happens every hour and lasts for 10 minutes. This is the most reliable way to get the mutation.

2. Tanchozuru Pet: The Tanchozuru pet can be obtained from Zen Eggs in the Zen Shop. This rare pet has a chance to apply the Tranquil mutation to plants within its range. The Tanchozuru has only a 4.6% chance to hatch from Zen Eggs, making it quite rare.

3. Pets with Tranquil Mutation: You can give any of your existing pets the Tranquil mutation by using a Pet Mutation Shard Tranquil. These shards cost 200 Chi or 279 Robux from the Zen Shop.

Is the Tranquil Mutation Worth It?

Yes, the Tranquil mutation is definitely worth getting. With a 20x multiplier, it provides solid profits from your crops. While it’s not the highest multiplier available in the game, the mutation is especially valuable because you can also trade Tranquil crops for Chi or Zen currency instead of selling them for regular coins. This makes them useful for participating in the Zen Event and buying exclusive items from the Zen Shop.

Make sure to be active during those hourly Zen Aura events and consider investing in pets that can help you get this valuable mutation more often!