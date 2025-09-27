All Transcendent Plants in Grow a Garden and How to Get

Transcendent is the highest rarity tier in Grow a Garden, sitting above Prismatic. These plants are the hardest to get and usually sell for the most money in the game. Right now, there are only three Transcendent plants available, and each one has its own way of being obtained. Here’s everything you need to know about all Transcendent plants and how to get them.

What Are Transcendent Plants?

Transcendent plants are the rarest seeds in Grow a Garden. They were first introduced with the Bone Blossom during the Prehistoric Event. These plants usually have high base values, good huge chances, and are multi-harvest, which means you can get multiple crops from one plant.

All Transcendent Plants in Grow a Garden

Plant Average Value Price Currently Available Multi-Harvest

Bone Blossom 200,000 Free (First Seed) / 100M or 149 Robux (Second Seed) No Yes

Maple Resin 190,000 1.5B Sheckles or 999 Robux Yes Yes

Crimson Thorn 210,000 10B Sheckles or 1149 Robux No Yes

1. Bone Blossom

The Bone Blossom was the first Transcendent plant ever added to Grow a Garden. It came out in July 2025 and immediately became one of the best plants in the game. The crop looks like an orange square with off-white crossbones going through the center.

Stats:

Base Value: 200,000 Sheckles

200,000 Sheckles Weight Range: 2.10 kg – 3 kg

2.10 kg – 3 kg Huge Chance: 2.50%

2.50% Crop Types: Flower, Prehistoric

Flower, Prehistoric Multi-harvest: Yes (4-5 fruits per yield)

How to Get Bone Blossom: The Bone Blossom is currently not obtainable anymore since the Prehistoric Event has ended. When it was available, players got their first seed for free by completing 21 Dino Quests. After that, you could pay 100 million Sheckles or 149 Robux to restart the quests and get another seed. If you missed this event, you can’t get Bone Blossom anymore unless the developers bring it back.

2. Maple Resin

Maple Resin was added during the Fall Market Event in September 2025. It’s the second Transcendent plant in the game and is currently still obtainable. The plant looks like a tall brown tree with glowing yellow resin seams and colorful maple leaves. The crops grow randomly on the trunk instead of the branches.

Stats:

Base Value: 190,000 Sheckles

190,000 Sheckles Weight Range: 1.40 kg – 2 kg

1.40 kg – 2 kg Huge Chance: 2.00%

2.00% Crop Types: Woody, Fall, Candy, Leafy

Woody, Fall, Candy, Leafy Multi-harvest: Yes (6-7 fruits per yield)

How to Get Maple Resin: There are two main ways to get Maple Resin right now:

Buy from Fall Seed Shop: The seed has a 1.6% chance to be in stock at the Fall Festival shop. You need to help the Fall Bloom Tree at least 17 times to unlock it, then you can buy it for 1.5 billion Sheckles or 999 Robux. Complete Fall Activities: You can get a free Maple Resin seed by completing 25 Fall Activities during the event (it was 50 activities at first but got reduced).

Since Maple Resin is still part of an ongoing event, you should try to get it before the Fall Market Event ends. Once it’s gone, it might not come back.

3. Crimson Thorn

It’s the first Transcendent crop available in the regular Seed Shop and also the most expensive seed in the entire game. The plant appears as a spiral of crimson and maroon spikes that produce crystalline crops.

Stats:

Base Value: 210,000 Sheckles (highest of all Transcendents)

210,000 Sheckles (highest of all Transcendents) Huge Chance: 0.25%

0.25% Crop Types: Prickly, Stalky

Prickly, Stalky Multi-harvest: Yes

How to Get Crimson Thorn: Here are the ways to get it:

Seed Shop: It has a 0.13% chance (1 in 777) to appear in stock. You can buy it for 10 billion Sheckles or 1149 Robux. Other Methods: TBA

The Crimson Thorn is extremely expensive and hard to get. At 10 billion Sheckles, it’s the most expensive crop in the game, so you’ll need to save up a lot before attempting to buy one.

Note: This section about Crimson Thorn will be updated soon as it is based on recent leaks.

Which Transcendent Plant Is Best?

Crimson Thorn has the highest base value at 210,000 Sheckles, making it technically the most valuable per crop. However, it’s also the hardest and most expensive to get.

has the highest base value at 210,000 Sheckles, making it technically the most valuable per crop. However, it’s also the hardest and most expensive to get. Bone Blossom has the best huge chance at 2.50% and a solid 200,000 base value. The problem is you can’t get it anymore unless the event returns.

has the best huge chance at 2.50% and a solid 200,000 base value. The problem is you can’t get it anymore unless the event returns. Maple Resin is the most practical choice right now because it’s still obtainable.

Transcendent plants are the rarest and most valuable crops in Grow a Garden. We’ll update this guide when Crimson Thorn becomes available or if any new Transcendent plants are added.