How to Get Limited Trinity Seed in Grow a Garden Roblox?

The Trinity Seed is the newest limited-edition Transcendent rarity crop in Grow a Garden, introduced during the Safari Harvest event. This rare seed offers impressive profits and a passive ability that makes it one of the most valuable items in the game. Understanding how to obtain Trinity Seed in Grow a Garden and whether it’s worth the investment is really important!

Trinity Seed Stats in Grow a Garden

Property Details Rarity Transcendent Harvest Type Multi-Harvest Stock Chance 0.13% (1/777) Purchase Price 15,000,000,000 Sheckles or 1,199 Robux Average Sell Value 350,000 Sheckles per fruit Crop Types Root, Fruit, Leafy, Sweet, Woody, Prickly, Night, Magical, Safari Special Ability Applies random Safari mutation to nearby plant every 5 minutes Availability Limited – Safari Harvest Event only

This is the sixth Transcendent crop added to Grow a Garden, joining Bone Blossom, Maple Resin, Crimson Thorn, Great Pumpkin, and Weeping Branch. It’s also the fifth crop to have a special ability, following Golden Egg, Great Pumpkin, Weeping Branch, and Severed Spine.

How to Get Trinity Seed in Grow a Garden

The Trinity Seed appears in the Seed Shop, but only during the Safari Harvest event. The seed has an extremely low stock chance of 0.13%, which translates to a 1 in 777 chance of appearing in the shop. This makes it one of the rarest seeds in the game. You can purchase the Trinity Seed using two methods.

The first option is spending 15,000,000,000 Sheckles

The second option is purchasing it with 1,199 Robux. This option bypasses the need to grind for Sheckles. However, 1,199 Robux is a huge real-money investment, so consider whether you want to spend actual money on the seed.

Because of the 0.13% stock chance, you could potentially wait hours or even days for the seed to appear in the shop if you’re checking manually. The spawn rate is extremely low, making it frustrating to catch the seed when it appears.

Besides purchasing from the shop, a few other methods can potentially get you a Trinity Seed, though these have even lower success rates than the shop spawn. Certain pets in Grow a Garden can steal or dig up seeds. The Raccoon and Red Fox pets have the ability to steal fruits and seeds from other players’ gardens. If another player has Trinity Fruits in their garden, these pets might steal them for you.

Is Trinity Seed Worth the Investment

The Trinity Seed is absolutely worth obtaining if you can afford it. The combination of high selling value and the mutation ability makes it one of the best crops in the game for both profit and utility. The 350,000 Sheckle selling price per fruit is exceptional. Even after accounting for the massive 15 billion initial cost, the long-term profits from a multi-harvest Trinity plant eventually pay back the investment. The more you harvest, the more profit you accumulate over time.

The passive mutation ability adds value that’s harder to quantify but extremely useful. Getting free Safari mutations on your other crops every 5 minutes helps develop your entire garden without extra effort or resources. This compounds your profits as mutated crops typically sell for more.