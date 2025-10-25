How to Get Vamp Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Vamp mutation is a Halloween-exclusive mutation that increases your plant’s sell value by 3× and is required for certain Halloween event activities like the Harvest Reaper ritual. Here’s everything you need to know about getting the Vamp mutation on your crops.

What is Vamp Mutation in Grow a Garden?

The Vamp mutation is a special Halloween mutation that can only be obtained during the Ghoul Garden event. When a plant has the Vamp mutation, its value is multiplied by 3×, making it more profitable to sell. Vamp-mutated plants are also needed for completing certain Dead Tree quests and for submitting to event NPCs.

Vamp Mutation Stats:

Value Multiplier: 3×

Obtainable from: Bat Attack weather event, Hex Serpent pet

Event: Halloween (Ghoul Garden)

How to Get Vamp Mutation

There are two methods to obtain the Vamp mutation on your plants during the Halloween event:

Method 1: Bat Attack Weather Event

The Bat Attack is a special weather event exclusive to the Ghoul Garden Halloween update. It can be triggered through community participation or sometimes occurs during admin events.

Step-by-Step Process:

Find the Witch – Go to the central lobby area when the Witch has spawned (check every other hour). Bring Plants to the Cauldron – Harvest crops and fruits from your garden and bring them to the Witch’s Cauldron. Submit Your Harvests – Interact with the cauldron to submit your plants. Higher rarity plants give more points toward filling the cauldron percentage. Reach 100% Collaboratively – This is a server-wide effort. All players contribute to increase the percentage displayed above the cauldron. Once it reaches 100%, the Bat Attack event triggers. Wait for Bat Attack – When the cauldron hits 100%, the Bat Attack weather event starts and lasts for 5 minutes. Vamp Mutation Window – During these 5 minutes, plants in your garden have a high chance of receiving the Vamp mutation when they finish growing or when you harvest them.

Admin Events:

Bat Attack weather events can also occur during special admin events (sometimes called “admin abuse” sessions) when developers manually trigger Halloween weather for the server. If you see announcements about admin events or notice unusual weather patterns, take advantage of these bonus Bat Attack windows.

Method 2: Hex Serpent Pet Ritual

The Hex Serpent is a divine-tier pet that can perform rituals to grant Vamp mutations and other rewards.

Is Getting Vamp Mutation Worth It?

Getting the Vamp mutation is absolutely worth pursuing during the Halloween event, especially through the free Bat Attack method. Contributing to the Witch’s Cauldron to reach 100% is a community effort that doesn’t require much individual investment, and you’ll get contribution rewards like Candy Corn and Spooky Eggs regardless, making it a win-win situation. The Bat Attack only lasts 5 minutes, so having crops with short growth times ready to harvest during that window maximizes your chances of getting multiple Vamp-mutated plants.