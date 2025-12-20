Grow a Garden – How to Get Wendigo (99 Nights in the Forest) Pet

Grow a Garden just added the Wendigo, and it’s quickly become one of the most talked-about pets in the game. This winter companion is actually based on the well-known deer creature from another popular game in Roblox, 99 Nights in the Forest, and gives you bonuses that can actually help your garden grow faster. If you want to know how to get Wendigo in Grow a Garden, we are here to help you.

What is a Wendigo in Grow a Garden?

The Wendigo is a limited divine pet that was released during the Christmas Part 3 update. It has an ability called Gnawing Hunger, and it works like this:

It loses 0.25% hunger every second automatically.

automatically. When the Wendigo’s hunger hits 30% or higher , all your other pets gain 30.3 XP per second .

, . At 60% hunger, all your other pets stop losing hunger completely.

That means you don’t have to feed them anymore as long as Wendigo stays fed. When it reaches 90% hunger, both bonuses work at the same time. Your pets level up faster, and they don’t need food. That’s huge for long farming sessions.

How to Get Wendigo in Grow a Garden

The Wendigo only comes from Winter Eggs during the Christmas event. You have two ways to get these eggs:

1. Grow a Christmas Tree

First, you can grow a Christmas tree in your garden. Head to the center of the map, as always, where you can grab a free Christmas tree seed. Plant it in your garden and use the Wonder Watering Can to grow it. The bigger your tree gets, the more Winter Eggs you earn as rewards.

Getting Wonder Watering Cans takes some work, though. You need to submit Christmas-mutated plants at the event area. Every 200 points you earn gets you one can. So basically, the more you play and grow stuff, the more cans you get.

2. Buy Premium Winter Eggs

The second way is buying Premium Winter Eggs from the shop with Robux:

1 Egg – 149 Robux

– 149 Robux 3 Eggs – 429 Robux

– 429 Robux 10 Eggs – 1,249 Robux

– 1,249 Robux 50 Eggs – 4,999 Robux

This costs real money, but after you hatch 100 Premium Winter Eggs, you’re guaranteed to get the Wendigo.

Is the Wendigo Worth Getting?

Of course, it is worth getting! The Wendigo makes your entire garden run better. You level up pets faster, save time on feeding, and can focus on actually growing plants instead of babysitting your animals. If you really want to get it and don’t want to grind growing the tree, then save up Robux for Premium Eggs, so you can hit that 100-egg guarantee. Do you think you’re going to get it?