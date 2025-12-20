All Winter Egg Pets in Grow a Garden and How to Get Them

The Winter Egg is the star of Grow a Garden’s Christmas event, and the content is five different Christmas-themed pets. Each one has special abilities that help with your garden in different ways. Some are common and easy to get, while others are super rare. If you’re wondering what pets come from Winter Eggs and which ones you should hope for, this guide breaks down everything you need to know.

How to Get Winter Eggs in Grow a Garden

You can get Winter Eggs in two ways during the Christmas event. The first way is to grow a Christmas tree in your garden. As your tree gets bigger, you earn Winter Eggs as rewards at specific size milestones. Here’s exactly when you get eggs from the Christmas tree:

Tree Size Winter Eggs Earned Size 7kg 1 egg Size 18kg 3 eggs Size 24kg 4 eggs Size 34kg 5 eggs Size 46kg 5 eggs Size 55kg 7 eggs

The second way is buying them directly from the shop for 149 Robux each. This is faster if you have some Robux saved up, but growing the tree gives you free eggs if you put in the time.

All Winter Egg Pets in Grow a Garden

Before you start cracking eggs, you must know that Winter Eggs take 4 hours and 10 minutes to hatch. That’s pretty long, so plan ahead if you’re trying to get multiple pets. The Winter Egg has five pets with different drop rates. Here’s the complete list with their abilities:

Pet Name Pet Image Rarity Drop Rate Ability Partridge Rare 50% Makes Christmas plants have better variant chances Santa Bear Legendary 26% Spawns random Christmas gifts you can find for rewards Moose Mythical 15% Reduces cooldown for Christmas pets and eats cold fruits to make plants grow faster Frost Squirrel Mythical 8.5% Adds Subzero mutation to nearby fruits Wendigo Divine 0.5% Boosts XP for all pets and stops hunger loss when fed properly

Which Winter Egg Pets in Grow a Garden Are Worth It?

Here are the best pets to get:

The Partridge is what you’ll get most often at 50%. It’s decent for Christmas plant farming since it boosts variant chances. If you’re growing a lot of Christmas plants, having a few Partridges around helps.

is what you’ll get most often at 50%. It’s decent for Christmas plant farming since it boosts variant chances. If you’re growing a lot of Christmas plants, having a few Partridges around helps. The Moose sits at 15% and honestly does a lot. It speeds up your other Christmas pets and can advance plant growth when it eats cold fruits. Pretty solid if you get one.

sits at 15% and honestly does a lot. It speeds up your other Christmas pets and can advance plant growth when it eats cold fruits. Pretty solid if you get one. Wendigo at 0.5% is the big prize. It’s super rare but makes every other pet in your garden better. If you’re opening Winter Eggs, you’re probably hoping for this one.

The Winter Egg gives you decent pets at every rarity level. Even the common ones help with Christmas event stuff. If you’re grinding for the Wendigo, expect to open a lot of eggs because that 0.5% rate is pretty brutal. But along the way, you’ll get useful pets that make the event easier. Focus on growing that Christmas tree to get free eggs, and only buy extras if you really want to speed things up.