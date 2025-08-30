Home » Gaming » Grow a Garden – Wishing Well Guide and All Rewards

Grow a Garden – Wishing Well Guide and All Rewards

by Swastik Sharma
written by Swastik Sharma 0 comment

The latest Fairy Event update of Grow a Garden features tons of new stuff, ranging from pets and seeds to new mutations. You will also find a brand-new NPC in the middle of the map and a Wishing Well that requires you to give it specific fruits. However, do you know how the Wishing Well works in Grow a Garden, or which fruits you must offer to get rewards? Here is a Wishing Well guide that explains how it works and all the rewards you can obtain from it.

Grow a Garden Wishing Well

How Does the Wishing Well Work in Grow a Garden

To check out the Wishing Well in Grow a Garden, you must head over to the centre of the map. Now, interact with the water body by pressing E. It is worth noting that you must complete specific steps to proceed further and get all the rewards. Basically, there are two ways to get everything out of the Wishing Well:

1. Submit Plants that the Wishing Well Requires

Looking closely, you will see specific fruits appear above the Wishing Well. Submitting these fruits once they have the Glimmering Mutation gives you Fairy Points in Grow a Garden. You can also follow the simple instructions mentioned below to get Fairy Points from the Wishing Well.

  1. Interact with the Wishing Well by pressing E.
  2. Click the ‘Show the Tasks‘ option.
  3. Collect the fruits mentioned in the tasks. Ensure that they have Glimmering Mutation.
  4. Head back to the well and click E again.
  5. Select the ‘Offer all plants‘ option to submit the fruits and collect Fairy Points.
  6. A new window will pop up saying “Task Completed“.
  7. Click the Make a Wish option to proceed.
  8. Select one of the three rewards.

2. Increase the Fountain’s Power

Now, if you don’t have the crops that the Wishing Fountain requires, then you don’t need to panic. You can submit any fruit that has the Glimmering Mutation and get Fairy Points. Albeit less, you can slowly increase the Fountain Power to level up and unlock higher tiers. Also, you get a different number of points for submitting different rarities of fruits. We have listed all the details below.

  • Common – 1 point
  • Uncommon – 2 points
  • Rare – 3 points
  • Legendary – 4 points
  • Mythic – 5 points
  • Divine – 6 points
  • Prismatic – 7 points
  • Transcendent – 8 points
Grow a Garden Wishing Well
Grow a Garden Wishing Well

Apart from this, you need a different number of points to complete a tier and move on to the next.

  • Tier 1 – 100 points
  • Tier 2 – 200 points
  • Tier 3 – 300 points
  • Tier 4 – 500 points
  • Tier 5 – 800 points

Also read:

List of All Wishing Well Rewards in Grow a Garden

Now that you know how the Wishing Well works, it is time to reveal all the rewards that you can obtain from it. Note that all the tiers have different reward pools in Grow a Garden.

GaG rewards

Tier 1 Rewards

RewardDrop Chance
Enchanted Seed Pack31.25%
500 Fairy Points31.25%
5x Glimmering Radar15.62%
Fairy Targeter15.62%
Enchanted Crate6.25%

Tier 2 Rewards

RewardDrop Chance
Enchanted Seed Pack23.08%
500 Fairy Points23.08%
Enchanted Crate15.38%
Mutation Spray Glimmering15.38%
Enchanted Egg7.69%
5x Glimmering Radar7.69%
Fairy Targeter7.69%

Tier 3 Rewards

RewardDrop Chance
Enchanted Seed Pack25.86%
750 Fairy Points25.86%
Enchanted Egg17.24%
3x Mutation Spray Glimmering13.79%
Enchanted Crate8.62%
Fairy Targeter3.45%
10x Glimmering Radar3.45%
Pet Shard Glimmering1.72%

Tier 4 Rewards

RewardDrop Chance
2x Enchanted Seed Pack22.73%
2000 Fairy Points22.73%
Enchanted Egg22.73%
5x Mutation Spray Glimmering15.15%
Enchanted Crate7.58%
5x Fairy Targeter3.03%
10x Glimmering Radar3.03%
Pet Shard Glimmering3.03%

Tier 5 Rewards

RewardDrop Chance
3x Enchanted Seed Pack29.41%
3x Enchanted Egg29.41%
3x Enchanted Crate29.41%
Pet Shard Glimmering5.88%
Aurora Vine5.88%

With this, you have reached the very end of this article. We hope that you found it helpful.

Swastik is a gaming writer at Techwiser with a passion for video games rivaled only by the size of his ever-growing backlog. He often fantasizes about spawning into the worlds of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Halo, though only if he could be a Witcher or a Spartan himself. When he's not busy covering the latest gaming news, he can be found reading a good book, watching anime, or riding his motorcycle.

You may also like

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Answers For August 31, 2025

“WHEN THE BABY GOAT…” Today’s Jumble Answers (August 31, 2025)

Today’s Poeltl NBA Game #1284 Hints and Answer for August...

“Green vines tangled around…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer,...

“Fear my sting” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1151 (August 31, 2025)

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – August 31, 2025

“As much as I like…” Today’s Narutodle Answers #486 (August...

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1320 (August 31, 2025)

Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #518 (August 31, 2025)

“Hamilton” was nominated…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: August...