Grow a Garden – Wishing Well Guide and All Rewards

The latest Fairy Event update of Grow a Garden features tons of new stuff, ranging from pets and seeds to new mutations. You will also find a brand-new NPC in the middle of the map and a Wishing Well that requires you to give it specific fruits. However, do you know how the Wishing Well works in Grow a Garden, or which fruits you must offer to get rewards? Here is a Wishing Well guide that explains how it works and all the rewards you can obtain from it.

How Does the Wishing Well Work in Grow a Garden

To check out the Wishing Well in Grow a Garden, you must head over to the centre of the map. Now, interact with the water body by pressing E. It is worth noting that you must complete specific steps to proceed further and get all the rewards. Basically, there are two ways to get everything out of the Wishing Well:

1. Submit Plants that the Wishing Well Requires

Looking closely, you will see specific fruits appear above the Wishing Well. Submitting these fruits once they have the Glimmering Mutation gives you Fairy Points in Grow a Garden. You can also follow the simple instructions mentioned below to get Fairy Points from the Wishing Well.

Interact with the Wishing Well by pressing E. Click the ‘Show the Tasks‘ option. Collect the fruits mentioned in the tasks. Ensure that they have Glimmering Mutation. Head back to the well and click E again. Select the ‘Offer all plants‘ option to submit the fruits and collect Fairy Points. A new window will pop up saying “Task Completed“. Click the Make a Wish option to proceed. Select one of the three rewards.

2. Increase the Fountain’s Power

Now, if you don’t have the crops that the Wishing Fountain requires, then you don’t need to panic. You can submit any fruit that has the Glimmering Mutation and get Fairy Points. Albeit less, you can slowly increase the Fountain Power to level up and unlock higher tiers. Also, you get a different number of points for submitting different rarities of fruits. We have listed all the details below.

Common – 1 point

– 1 point Uncommon – 2 points

– 2 points Rare – 3 points

– 3 points Legendary – 4 points

– 4 points Mythic – 5 points

– 5 points Divine – 6 points

– 6 points Prismatic – 7 points

– 7 points Transcendent – 8 points

Apart from this, you need a different number of points to complete a tier and move on to the next.

Tier 1 – 100 points

– 100 points Tier 2 – 200 points

– 200 points Tier 3 – 300 points

– 300 points Tier 4 – 500 points

– 500 points Tier 5 – 800 points

List of All Wishing Well Rewards in Grow a Garden

Now that you know how the Wishing Well works, it is time to reveal all the rewards that you can obtain from it. Note that all the tiers have different reward pools in Grow a Garden.

Tier 1 Rewards

Reward Drop Chance Enchanted Seed Pack 31.25% 500 Fairy Points 31.25% 5x Glimmering Radar 15.62% Fairy Targeter 15.62% Enchanted Crate 6.25%

Tier 2 Rewards

Reward Drop Chance Enchanted Seed Pack 23.08% 500 Fairy Points 23.08% Enchanted Crate 15.38% Mutation Spray Glimmering 15.38% Enchanted Egg 7.69% 5x Glimmering Radar 7.69% Fairy Targeter 7.69%

Tier 3 Rewards

Reward Drop Chance Enchanted Seed Pack 25.86% 750 Fairy Points 25.86% Enchanted Egg 17.24% 3x Mutation Spray Glimmering 13.79% Enchanted Crate 8.62% Fairy Targeter 3.45% 10x Glimmering Radar 3.45% Pet Shard Glimmering 1.72%

Tier 4 Rewards

Reward Drop Chance 2x Enchanted Seed Pack 22.73% 2000 Fairy Points 22.73% Enchanted Egg 22.73% 5x Mutation Spray Glimmering 15.15% Enchanted Crate 7.58% 5x Fairy Targeter 3.03% 10x Glimmering Radar 3.03% Pet Shard Glimmering 3.03%

Tier 5 Rewards

Reward Drop Chance 3x Enchanted Seed Pack 29.41% 3x Enchanted Egg 29.41% 3x Enchanted Crate 29.41% Pet Shard Glimmering 5.88% Aurora Vine 5.88%

With this, you have reached the very end of this article. We hope that you found it helpful.