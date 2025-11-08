Grow a Garden – Zebrazinkle Seed Guide

The latest Grow a Garden update featured a variety of new stuff, including pets, eggs, and more. The Zebrazinkle Seed is one such new item that you might want to obtain in the game. This Transcendant-rarity plant requires you to go through quite a bit of trouble before you can obtain it. This guide provides all the steps required for you to obtain the Zebrazinkle Seed in Grow a Garden.

How to Get the Zebrazinkle Seed in Grow a Garden

To get the Zebrazinkle Seed in the game, you must visit the Seed Shop in the game. This is where you will find this limited-time seed. Note that it is part of the ongoing Safari update and will disappear after the event ends. You have two options at your disposal: either spend 20,000,000,000 Sheckles or 1320 Robux to add it to your inventory. However, it is not as easy as you might think. You must first participate in the Safari event and complete certain tasks before you become eligible to purchase this seed.

To become eligible, you must contribute to the Safari Harvest event and make sure the community milestone reaches 160 billion points. Once this happens, the seed will unlock in the shop. Additionally, since the Zebrazinkle Seed falls under the transcendent rarity, it only has a mere 0.13% chance of appearing in the shop. So, you must stay patient and complete other tasks while waiting fr the seed to appear.

Once you obtain the seed, all you need to do is wait for it to bloom and start reaping the rewards.

Zebrazinkle Seed Sell Value in Grow a Garden

Being a transcendent-rarity crop, the average sell value of Zebrazinkle Seed is quite high. We have added all the details below for you to check out.

Zebrazinkle Seed Details Values Rarity Transcendant Harvest Type Multi Purchase value 50,000,000,000 Sheckles Average Sell Value 410,000 Sheckles

Zebrazinkle Seed is a Stalky-type plant in Grow a Garden. This means you can harvest the whole thing and sell it whole. It will fetch you a massive 410,000 Sheckles base value, which will further increase once the crop obtains multiple mutations. This makes Zebrazinkle Seed one of the best seeds to obtain in the game if you wish to make a lot of money.

Is the Zebrazinkle Seed Worth Getting?

Absolutely. The Zebrazinkle Seed fetches a very high price, allowing you to make millions of Sheckles in a few minutes. However, you must also put in a lot of effort to first obtain this seed and then wait for it to obtain the appropriate mutations before you can harvest it, if your goal is to make money. However, the payoff for all your efforts is amazing. Hence, we highly recommend going after the Zebrazinkle Seed in Grow a Garden.