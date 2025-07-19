Roblox Grow a Garden Zen Event Guide: Everything You Need to Know

The Zen Event is the newest addition to Grow a Garden, bringing peace after the Prehistoric Update. This hourly event introduces new mutations, currencies, pets, and seeds. Here’s everything you need to know about participating in the Zen Event and getting the most out of it.
Table of Contents
What is the Zen Event?
The Zen Aura is a weather event that happens every hour in Grow a Garden. When it starts, the sky fills with maple leaves and white cloud lines, creating a peaceful atmosphere. The event lasts for 10 minutes and sends a blue aura across your garden that can give your crops the new Tranquil mutation.
You can check when the next Zen Event starts by looking at the timer behind Zen Chaneller in the event hub, so you don’t have to track it yourself.
New Tranquil Mutation
The Tranquil mutation is the star of the Zen Event. Here’s what you need to know about it:
|Detail
|Value
|Appearance
|White bubble effect with Japanese letters
|Sell Multiplier
|20x
|How to Get
|Zen Aura event, Tanchozuru pet, or Tranquil mutation pets
|Special Use
|Can be traded for Chi Points or Zen currency
Two New Currencies: Chi and Zen
The Zen Event introduces two special currencies that work differently:
- Chi Points: Used to buy items from the Zen Shop. You get Chi by trading your Tranquil mutation crops to the Zen Shop NPC. You can trade one plant at a time or use the “Take all my Tranquil plants” option to trade them all at once.
- Zen: Used to grow the Zen Tree behind Zen Chaneller. You get Zen by submitting your Tranquil fruits to Zen Chaneller. The amount of Zen you get depends on the rarity of the plant you trade.
Zen Shop Items
The Zen Shop has many new items you can buy with Chi Points:
|Item
|Type
|Zen Seed Pack
|Seeds
|Zen Egg
|Pet
|Hot Spring
|Cosmetic
|Zen Sand
|Cosmetic
|Zenflare
|Seeds
|Zen Crate
|Cosmetic
|Soft Sunshine
|Seeds
|Koi
|Pet
|Zen Gnome Crate
|Cosmetic
|Spiked Mango
|Seeds
|Pet Shard Tranquil
|Pet Item
The shop restocks every hour, but some items are locked at first. You need to grow the Zen Tree to unlock them.
New Zen Pets
The Zen Event brings six new pets that you can get from Zen Eggs:
|Pet Name
|Spawn Chance
|Shiba Inu
|40%
|Nihonzaru
|31%
|Tanuki
|20.82%
|Tanchōzuru
|4.6%
|Kappa
|3.5%
|Kitsune
|0.08%
New Zen Plants
The Zen Seed Pack contains six new plants with different rarities:
|Plant Name
|Spawn Chance
|Monoblooma
|40%
|Serenity
|25%
|Taro Flower
|20%
|Zen Rocks
|10%
|Hinomai
|4.5%
|Maple Apple
|0.5%
That’s everything you need to know about the Zen Event in Grow a Garden. Focus on getting those Tranquil mutations and start building up your Chi and Zen currencies to unlock all the peaceful new content!