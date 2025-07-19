Home » Gaming » Roblox Grow a Garden Zen Event Guide: Everything You Need to Know

The Zen Event is the newest addition to Grow a Garden, bringing peace after the Prehistoric Update. This hourly event introduces new mutations, currencies, pets, and seeds. Here’s everything you need to know about participating in the Zen Event and getting the most out of it.

What is the Zen Event?

The Zen Aura is a weather event that happens every hour in Grow a Garden. When it starts, the sky fills with maple leaves and white cloud lines, creating a peaceful atmosphere. The event lasts for 10 minutes and sends a blue aura across your garden that can give your crops the new Tranquil mutation.

You can check when the next Zen Event starts by looking at the timer behind Zen Chaneller in the event hub, so you don’t have to track it yourself.

New Tranquil Mutation

The Tranquil mutation is the star of the Zen Event. Here’s what you need to know about it:

DetailValue
AppearanceWhite bubble effect with Japanese letters
Sell Multiplier20x
How to GetZen Aura event, Tanchozuru pet, or Tranquil mutation pets
Special UseCan be traded for Chi Points or Zen currency

Two New Currencies: Chi and Zen

The Zen Event introduces two special currencies that work differently:

  • Chi Points: Used to buy items from the Zen Shop. You get Chi by trading your Tranquil mutation crops to the Zen Shop NPC. You can trade one plant at a time or use the “Take all my Tranquil plants” option to trade them all at once.
  • Zen: Used to grow the Zen Tree behind Zen Chaneller. You get Zen by submitting your Tranquil fruits to Zen Chaneller. The amount of Zen you get depends on the rarity of the plant you trade.

Zen Shop Items

The Zen Shop has many new items you can buy with Chi Points:

ItemType
Zen Seed PackSeeds
Zen EggPet
Hot SpringCosmetic
Zen SandCosmetic
ZenflareSeeds
Zen CrateCosmetic
Soft SunshineSeeds
KoiPet
Zen Gnome CrateCosmetic
Spiked MangoSeeds
Pet Shard TranquilPet Item

The shop restocks every hour, but some items are locked at first. You need to grow the Zen Tree to unlock them.

New Zen Pets

The Zen Event brings six new pets that you can get from Zen Eggs:

Pet NameSpawn Chance
Shiba Inu40%
Nihonzaru31%
Tanuki20.82%
Tanchōzuru4.6%
Kappa3.5%
Kitsune0.08%

New Zen Plants

The Zen Seed Pack contains six new plants with different rarities:

Plant NameSpawn Chance
Monoblooma40%
Serenity25%
Taro Flower20%
Zen Rocks10%
Hinomai4.5%
Maple Apple0.5%

That’s everything you need to know about the Zen Event in Grow a Garden. Focus on getting those Tranquil mutations and start building up your Chi and Zen currencies to unlock all the peaceful new content!

