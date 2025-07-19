How to Get Zen Seed Pack in Grow a Garden Roblox?

The Zen Seed Pack is a new seed pack that was added to Grow a Garden during the Zen Event on July 19th, 2025. This special pack contains six different Zen-themed plants with varying rarities. If you want to collect all the new crops from the Zen Event, here’s everything you need to know about getting and using the Zen Seed Pack.

All Items in the Zen Seed Pack

The Zen Seed Pack contains six different plants with different chances of appearing when you open it:

Plant Name Chance Rarity Level Monoblooma 40% Common Serenity 25% Uncommon Taro Flower 20% Uncommon Zen Rocks 10% Rare Hinomai 4.5% Rare Maple Apple 0.5% Ultra-rare

The Maple Apple is by far the rarest item in the pack, with only a 0.5% chance, making it a very special find if you’re lucky enough to get one. The Monoblooma is the most common, so you’ll probably get several of those if you buy multiple packs.

How to Get the Zen Seed Pack in Grow a Garden?

Getting the Zen Seed Pack requires some work during the Zen Event. Here’s the step-by-step process:

Find the Zen Shop : Go to the center of the map and look for a raccoon NPC (Tanuki). Interact with it to open the Zen Shop.

: Go to the and look for a raccoon NPC (Tanuki). Interact with it to open the Zen Shop. Earn Chi Currency : You need 12 Chi to buy each Zen Seed Pack. Earn Chi by giving your Tranquil mutation plants to the raccoon NPC in the Zen Shop. You can trade one plant at a time or use the “Take all my Tranquil plants” option.

: You need to buy each Zen Seed Pack. Earn Chi by giving your in the Zen Shop. You can trade one plant at a time or use the “Take all my Tranquil plants” option. Buy the Pack: Once you have 12 Chi, you can purchase the Zen Seed Pack from the raccoon for 12 Chi or 199 Robux.

Is the Zen Seed Pack Worth It?

The Zen Seed Pack offers decent value, especially if you want to collect all the new Zen-themed plants. At 12 Chi per pack, it’s relatively affordable compared to buying individual plants directly from the shop.

The Maple Apple at 0.5% is extremely rare, so don’t expect to get one easily. You might need to buy many packs to have a chance at this ultra-rare plant.

If you’re just starting with the Zen Event and have limited Chi, you might want to focus on buying specific plants you need rather than gambling with seed packs. But if you have plenty of Chi and enjoy the surprise of opening packs, the Zen Seed Pack can be fun and rewarding.