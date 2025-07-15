GTA 3 Definitive Edition is Free on iPhone Right Now

If you own an iPhone, you can grab GTA 3 Definitive Edition completely free right now. This classic crime game normally costs $19.99, but it’s currently available at no cost on the App Store. Here’s how to get GTA 3 Definitive Edition for free on iPhone.

How to Download GTA 3 Definitive Edition for Free

Getting the game is super easy. Here are the step-by-step instructions to download it on your iPhone:

Open the App Store on your iPhone or iPad and type “GTA 3” in the search. When you find the game, open it and hit the Get button.

Once it downloads, it’s yours forever, even when the price goes back to normal. However, please note that you need an iPhone or iPad running iOS 16.0 or later with an A12 Bionic chip or newer to play the game. The download size is about 1.9GB, so make sure you have enough storage space. Unfortunately, you can’t claim the game if your device runs an older iOS version.

What is GTA 3 Definitive Edition?

GTA 3 Definitive Edition is basically the old Grand Theft Auto III from 2001, but way better. This updated version fixed up the graphics, made the controls easier to use, and the whole thing runs smoother on your phone. You play as Claude, a silent criminal who gets betrayed during a bank robbery and must work his way up through Liberty City’s criminal underworld.

The game takes place in Liberty City, which is based on New York City. Just like any other GTA game, you can steal any car you see, complete missions for different mob bosses, and explore the open world however you want. The story involves three main areas of the city that unlock as you progress through the missions.

If you have an iPhone and enjoy open-world games, just get it! There’s no reason not to grab this while it’s free. Even if you’re not sure you’ll play it right away, claiming it now means you’ll own it forever. This free offer might not last long, so head to the App Store now if you want to add GTA 3 Definitive Edition to your mobile game collection.