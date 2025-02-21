GTA 5 PC Levels Up With Massive Free Update Coming March 4

GTA 5 PC gets a huge free update on March 4 with new features from consoles.

New content includes car upgrades, wildlife photography, and GTA+ membership.

Graphics and performance get major improvements with better visuals and faster loading.

Los Santos is about to get a major update. On March 4th, 2025, Rockstar Games is rolling out what might be the biggest free update GTA 5 has ever seen on PC. This isn’t just another patch, it’s a complete game-changer that brings long-awaited console features to your computer, along with some PC-exclusive additions that will make your Grand Theft Auto experience even better.

First of all, Rockstar Games is making this update available to everyone who owns GTA 5 on PC at no additional cost. Your entire journey in Los Santos is safe too, because all your Story Mode and GTA Online progress will transfer easily to the new version.

If you are just starting your criminal career, you are in luck. New players will receive GTA $4,000,000 to begin their adventure in Los Santos. It will give you plenty of options for properties, vehicles, and more right from the start. The update also brings a refreshed Landing Page to help you jump straight into action. You’ll get a new Career Progress feature that lets you track your criminal empire’s growth across all GTA Online updates.

One of the most exciting additions is the wildlife system. You can now explore Southern San Andreas and find various wild animals roaming the landscape. Grab your phone and participate in daily Wildlife Photography Challenges for special rewards.

Hao’s Special Works (HSW)

Another exciting addition to this update is Hao’s Special Works (HSW), located inside the LS Car Meet. In this mechanic shop, you will be able to modify your vehicles to a whole new level.

New HSW Vehicles

Five exclusive vehicles are joining the lineup:

Coil Cyclone II (Super)

Imponte Arbiter GT (Muscle)

Karin S95 (Sports)

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus (Super)

Pfister Astron Custom (SUV)

HSW Vehicle Upgrade List

Hao’s Special Works also offers a rotating selection of upgradable vehicles across every category imaginable:

Category Vehicle Super • Principe Deveste Eight

• Överflöd Entity MT Sports • Bravado Banshee

• Bravado Banshee GTS

• Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

• Penaud La Coureuse

• Übermacht Niobe Sports Classic • Benefactor Stirling GT

• Grotti Turismo Classic Muscle • Bravado Buffalo EVX

• Declasse Vigero ZX

• Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible Coupe • Annis Euros X32

• Übermacht Sentinel XS Off-Road • Maibatsu MonstroCiti

• Vapid Firebolt ASP SUV • Karin Vivanite

• Weeny Issi Rally Motorcycle • Shitzu Hakuchou Drag Compact • Grotti Brioso R/A

Each vehicle can be pushed to its limits in HSW Time Trials, Premium Test Rides, and special HSW Races.

Technical Improvements and Graphics Overhaul

GTA 5 PC players are getting some serious technical firepower for this update:

Technical Update Details Ray Tracing Enhancements Ambient occlusion, global illumination, ray-traced shadows, and reflections. Upscaling Support AMD FSR1/FSR3 and NVIDIA DLSS 3 supported. Faster Loading SSD and DirectStorage support for quicker load times. Graphics Upgrades Higher resolutions, aspect ratios, and framerates. Audio Enhancements Dolby Atmos support and improved sound for speech, cinematics, and music. Controller Support DualSense support with adaptive triggers.

System Requirements and Compatibility

Here is the recommended specification for the GTA 5 free update on PC:

Rockstar hasn’t forgotten about players with older hardware too. While the new version requires at least Windows 10, 8GB RAM, and a graphics card like the GTX 1630 or RX 6400, the original version will continue to receive support. Just remember that players on different versions won’t be able to play together online.

GTA+ Member Benefits for PC Players

For the first time ever, PC players can join GTA+, the premium membership service that’s packed with perks. Members will get:

A monthly GTA $500,000 deposit.

deposit. 15% bonus on special Shark Cards.

on special Shark Cards. The Vinewood Club opens its doors to members with a 100-car garage .

opens its doors to members with a . Own Vehicle Workshop .

. The Vinewood Club App . This lets you request vehicles, collect business earnings, and restock ammo right from your in-game phone.

. This lets you request vehicles, collect business earnings, and restock ammo right from your in-game phone. Access to exclusive vehicles and customization options .

. A library of classic Rockstar Games.

This is not all. Rockstar has hinted at another update featuring Oscar Guzman and new sky-high ways to make money. Starting March 4th, GTA 5 on PC enters a new phase with better graphics, new features, and tons of content to enjoy. This free update will definitely give what PC players have been waiting for all this while. Are you ready to dive into Los Santos like never before? And the best part? It won’t cost you a penny!