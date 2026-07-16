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It runs as a separate client alongside FiveM Legacy, so nothing currently running gets replaced.

If you've ever played on a GTA RP server, you know it's basically like living a second life in Los Santos. You pick a job, meet other players, and create your own stories. But there's always been one problem. Roleplay only worked on the original PC version of GTA 5, so players couldn't enjoy all the visual upgrades from GTA 5 Enhanced. That finally changes this month. Here is what's going to happen when GTA 5 FiveM drops the update.

FiveM Is Finally Coming To GTA 5 Enhanced

FiveM, the platform that powers most GTA roleplay servers, is getting an Early Access version for GTA 5 Enhanced. Until now, anyone who wanted to play RP had to stick with the older version of the game. So they have been missing out on better graphics, improved lighting, ray tracing, and other visual upgrades.

This update might not sound like a huge deal, but it makes roleplay feel much more real. Everything from police chases to hanging out in a cafe or working at a mechanic shop simply looks better with the upgraded graphics.

What's Actually Changing with GTA 5 Roleplay?

1. Installer

You now get a proper installer with options. You can pick where cached files get saved (a different folder or drive), add desktop/start menu shortcuts, and even repair or uninstall through the installer itself instead of just Windows' app manager.

2. Networking

Way faster sync rate : Servers can now update up to 120 times per second , up from just 30 before.

: Servers can now update up to , up from just 30 before. They stopped relying on outdated third-party tools for syncing and built their own system using raw UDP packets. This gives them more control and room to optimize even further down the road.

for syncing and built their own system using raw UDP packets. This gives them more control and room to optimize even further down the road. Better handling when your internet connection is bad. Fewer weird bugs like invisible players/objects popping up.

like invisible players/objects popping up. Entity culling (deciding what you can and can't see nearby) used to be slow on big servers. Now it runs across multiple CPU cores, so things load in around you way faster.

(deciding what you can and can't see nearby) used to be slow on big servers. Now it runs across multiple CPU cores, so things load in around you way faster. They're also testing ways to go beyond the current 2,048-player cap per server. Public testing for bigger player counts is coming soon.

3. New Server Software: "Cfx Server"

This replaces the old server software name (FXServer). It uses up to 50% less memory per player, and CPU usage is lighter in some situations.

4. Storage/Cache Cleanup

Before, every file downloaded from any server stayed on your PC forever, eating up space. Now, old unused files get automatically deleted. They're also planning a cleanup menu in settings so you can see and manage storage yourself.

GTA 5 Enhanced FiveM Release Schedule

Time Zone Date and Time Pacific Time (PT) Tuesday, July 21 Eastern Time (ET) Tuesday, July 21 Central European Time (CET) Tuesday, July 21 India Time (IST) Tuesday, July 21 Japan Time (JST) Wednesday, July 22 Australian (AEST) Wednesday, July 22

Here is a handy countdown timer for the GTA 5 Enhanced FiveM Release:

00 Days 00 Hours 00 Mins 00 Secs

An exact rollout hour hasn't been officially confirmed, so times may shift slightly once early access actually goes live.

Should You Try GTA 5 Roleplay on Day One?

Probably, but don't expect everything to work perfectly. This is an Early Access release, so some servers will probably run into bugs or other issues while developers figure things out. That's pretty normal for a launch like this, and the team has already said they'll be relying on player feedback to fix problems.

Even with a few rough edges, this is one of the biggest updates GTA 5 roleplay has seen in years. It also shows that Take-Two is continuing to invest in the FiveM community, which could be important as Rockstar moves closer to bringing GTA 6 to PC.

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