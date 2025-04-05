GTA 6 Characters : 11 Legends That We Want to See Return

The hype for GTA 6 is off the charts as Rockstar gears up to release trailer 2 of the game. The Grand Theft Auto franchise has given us many memorable characters, from unpredictable ones like Trevor to realistic and gritty ones like Niko Bellic. As GTA 6 takes us back to the iconic Vice City, it would only be surreal if some of the legendary characters made a return. So, if you are looking for a dose of nostalgia and a blast from the past, here’s a list of 11 characters that I am excited to see in Grand Theft Auto VI.

11 GTA Characters That We Wish Would Return in GTA 6

1. Tommy Vercetti From GTA Vice City

GTA VI wouldn’t feel complete if we didn’t see a glimpse of Tommy Vercetti. Being the OG gangsta of Vice City, he conquered it back in the 1980s. Seeing that GTA 6 takes place in Vice City, it would only fitting to see characters like Tommy Vercetti return, especially in his iconic blue Hawaiian shirt and jeans. Although relatively older, Tommy is certainly alive and in business.

Even if GTA 6 has a time leap, it would be exciting to see an aged Tommy trying to maintain control over his kingdom and seek help from Jason/Lucia. We could even see the two protagonists seeking advice from Tommy on how to survive and thrive in Vice City. It would be a missed opportunity for Rockstar not to add Tommy.

2. Ken Rosenberg From GTA Vice City

Ken Rosenberg is the first character you meet after the narcotic deal goes wrong. Ken is a funny yet helpful lawyer who remains faithful to Tommy until the end and is well-liked by the community. Despite his cocaine addiction affecting his relationship with Tommy, he remains loyal to him.

He is also a side character in GTA San Andreas, where he ends up in a rehabilitation centre and still reminisces his days with Tommy. The former lawyer is alive and kicking since he survives the events of GTA Vice City and San Andreas. Ken is essentially the Saul Goodman of the GTA Universe, and it would be interesting to see a character like him bail out Lucia/Jason in GTA 6.

3. Claude From GTA 3

Unlike Tommy Vercetti, Claude is a silent protagonist and the first one in the GTA 3D Universe. Not to be confused with Claude Speed from GTA 2, this professional bank robber has his unique charm. Despite not having a voice, Claude lets the player interpret his actions and motivations. He is a man on a mission to take revenge on his ex-girlfriend and has a story that is reminiscent of Niko from GTA 4. After serving and working with various gangs in Liberty City, Claude rises through the underworld to make a name for himself. While Claude’s fate remains unknown after the end of GTA 3, Rockstar did confirm that “He certainly isn’t dead. What else became of him, we don’t know”. It would be interesting to see silent characters like Claude return in GTA 6.

4. 8-Ball From GTA 3

At the beginning of GTA 3, Claude gets transferred to another prison with two other prisoners. 8-Ball is one of those prisoners who remains a trustworthy and reliable ally to Claude. He is a reliable sidekick who introduces Claude to the criminal world, thus kickstarting the story arc of the first 3D game in the franchise. The explosives expert can arm player’s vehicles with bombs that can be triggered with a button. Voiced by the late rapper Keith “Guru” Elam, and we would like to see characters like him return in GTA 6, perhaps as a tribute to the rapper.

5. CJ From GTA San Andreas

Carl Johnson, or CJ is undoubtedly the most popular character from the GTA franchise. Being the main character of San Andreas, we saw him rise from rags to riches. His relatability and struggle to maintain his ties with the Grove Street Gang make him a likeable character. Unlike the past protagonists in GTA, Carl is relatively less violent and does offer others a chance to redeem themselves., He isn’t a ruthless, cold-blooded killer and is loyal to his friends and family. While many fans were hoping for Carl’s return in GTA 5 since it’s based in Los Santos, GTA 6 might have Carl travelling to Vice City as he seeks to expand his criminal empire. Although voice actor Young Maylay has previously confirmed that he won’t be starring in GTA 6. It does not entirely rule out the possibility of the character not being present. We would like to see Carl return in GTA 6, even for a brief cameo.

6. Wu Zi Mu “Woozie” From GTA San Andreas

Wi Zi Mu, popularly known as Woozie, is the leader of the Mountain Cloud Boys. His calm demeanour and loyalty to CJ are what make him a likeable character. Despite being blind, he can beat CJ in video games and has some amazing car-racing skills. His funny punchlines and being an honorable man despite being the leader of a criminal organization are what make him interesting. Woozie is the owner of the Four Dragons Casino, and we could see him in GTA 6 as he tries to expand his casino empire. Given that Woozie is alive at the end of GTA San Andreas, hoping for his return wouldn’t be too far off.

7. Niko Bellic From GTA 4

Niko Bellic is my favourite and is also the most liked GTA protagonist in the community. On a quest to avenge his fallen buddies, he is on a dark and gritty path to seek redemption. Niko’s ability to protect his friends and family while dealing with his traumatic past is what sets him apart. An immigrant disillusioned with the promise of the “American dream”, he tries to balance internal struggles with morality and tries to do right by his fallen comrades. However, given Niko Bellic’s voice actor, Michael Hollick, issues with Rockstar over payment, it’s unlikely that he will star in GTA franchise again. Just like CJ, Rockstar could recast Niko Bellic, and we are hoping to see a glimpse of this iconic character again.

8. Little Jacob From GTA 4

“One Love Me Breda” is how most GTA 4 fans remember Little Jacob. Despite his hard-to-understand dialect, his lines are some of the most iconic ones in the game. He is a great friend and a loyal ally to Niko with his advice. His down-to-earth nature and advice make him one of the best characters that we would like to see in GTA 6. Apart from providing Niko with ammunition and new weapons, he offers unwavering support until the end. We would like to see Little Jacob return in GTA 6 along with his boss, Real Badman, as they expand their drugs and arms empire.

9. Luis Lopez From Ballad of Gay Tony (GTA 4 DLC)

Luis Fernando Lopez is the protagonist of the GTA 4 DLC: Ballad of Gay Tony. Unlike GTA 5, GTA 4 was one of the few GTA games that came with two DLCs each having a new protagonist and separate storyline. Initially working as a bodyguard for Tony Prince, Luis has more similarities with Franklin than anyone else. He is relatable, down to heart, and does not engage in senseless bouts of violence. Unlike GTA 4’s dark and gloomy storyline, Ballad of Gay Tony added a touch of fun and humor to the game. Despite Tony Prince’s erratic behaviour, he remains loyal to him while also helping him manage his clubs. Tony Prince does have a cameo in GTA Online and keeps a photo of Luis in his nightclub, hinting that they are still good friends. Given that we don’t know much about Luis, we can hope he returns in GTA 6 as a character.

10. Trevor From GTA 5

Trevor is the most unpredictable character in the GTA universe and perhaps the most likable one in GTA 5. His senseless bouts of violence and twisted sense of humor are what make him unique. Trevor’s aggression and reckless behaviour are pure chaos, and we love it. Despite his impulsive behaviour, he remains loyal to his friends and respects them. This outlaw shares similarities to Far Cry 3’s Vass for his insanity, anger issues, and frequent outbursts. Despite his chaotic energy, he works closely with Michael despite their troubled past and is sort of a mentor to Franklin. Given the unhinged nature of Trevor and how voice actor Steven Ogg has been heavily involved with Rockstar, it won’t be surprising to see him return in GTA 6.

11. Lamar Davis from GTA 5

Lamar Davis has been a dependable ally to Franklin, and his humorous nature brings a breath of fresh air. His roast on Franklin during the game’s introduction when Franklin refuses to let him enter his home is one of the funniest in the game. Since he is Franklin’s best friend, he gets into all sorts of trouble, often requiring the former to come to his rescue. Despite not being the brightest criminal, he is loyal to Franklin and often helps him out. His dog, Chop, is also one of the most reliable allies in the game. Given his gullible nature of trusting anyone who offers him money, it won’t be a surprise if Lamar appears in GTA 6 during a side mission.

