Most AAA games still cost $60–$70, and Take-Two Interactive wants to keep that value.

Everyone wants to know how much GTA 6 is going to cost. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick finally talked about it at the iicon gaming conference, and while he didn't give an exact number, what he said should ease some worries.

What Did the Take-Two CEO Say?

Zelnick didn't really drop a price tag, but he made it clear that the game won't be priced at some crazy premium number. His whole point was that players need to feel like they got their money's worth. "Consumers need to feel like the thing itself is amazing, and the price they were charged was fair for what they got," he said.

He explained that games actually feel cheaper today when you consider inflation. Most big titles still cost around $60–$70, while pretty much everything else in life has gone up in price. Because of this, Zelnick believes games already offer good value, and Take-Two wants to keep pricing that way.

GTA 6 Price: How Much Will It Cost?

This has been a hot topic for a while now. Some people thought Rockstar might charge $80 or even $100 for GTA 6, given how massive the game is expected to be. Former Rockstar animator Mike York predicted the game would launch at $70, while a Swiss retailer briefly listed it at 99 Swiss Francs, which converts to around $112 USD. Even analysts have thrown around the $100 figure, leaving fans pretty worried about what launch day will actually cost them.

But based on Zelnick's comments, that doesn't seem to be the direction they're going. He put it simply: "Our job is to charge way, way, way less of the value delivery." That means they want to feel like you got way more than what you paid for. Whether that lands at $70 or somewhere slightly higher, the goal is for the price to feel reasonable.

How Does Take-Two Measure GTA 6 Success?

Zelnick admitted the question makes him nervous, but said the team isn’t focused on sales numbers. Instead, the goal is to create what he called “the most spectacular piece of entertainment on Earth, in history.” And honestly, that claim doesn’t feel far off. Just try to re-watch the second trailer below. It easily stands as one of the best game trailers ever made.

You can see that the visuals feel almost lifelike, with realistic lighting, reflections, and weather effects that make every scene look natural.

Zelnick's take is that if the game delivers on that promise, the money will follow. He even joked that he expects a lot of people to be calling in sick on November 19, which is GTA 6's launch date.

What About GTA 6 Trailer 3?

So far, no new trailer has dropped yet, but fans have been closely watching the calendar. Take-Two's Q4 earnings call is scheduled for May 22nd, 2026, and historically, Rockstar has dropped big GTA 6 news right around earnings calls.

Trailer 2 came out on May 6 last year, just before the May 15 earnings call. So a Trailer 3 reveal in late April or early May is very possible.

GTA 6 is launching exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 19, 2026. There's no confirmed PC version yet. Marketing for the game is expected to ramp up significantly over the summer, so expect a lot more news in the months ahead.