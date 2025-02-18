GTA 6 Could Become a Creator Platform: Rockstar Meets With Fortnite and Roblox Communities

Rockstar Games is meeting with Fortnite and Roblox creators to potentially add custom experiences to GTA 6.

Players might be able to create their own game modes and environments in GTA 6.

The community response is mostly positive, with just a little concern about GTA’s core identity.

There’s a lot of talk going on surrounding the exciting direction Grand Theft Auto 6 might take in the future. According to recent reports from Digiday, Rockstar Games has been holding meetings with prominent creators from the Fortnite and Roblox communities. This points to a bold new direction for GTA 6.

GTA 6 May Allow Custom User Experiences in the Game, Just Like Fortnite and Roblox

It looks like Rockstar is drawing inspiration from the success of platforms like Fortnite and Roblox, where user-created content plays a major role. These discussions that they are having, suggest that GTA 6 could evolve into more than just a game. It might become a creative platform where players can design and share their own experiences.

The meetings have apparently included talks with top creators from Fortnite, Roblox, and even GTA itself. While things are still in the early stages, it looks like Rockstar might be interested in letting creators tweak the game’s world and assets, maybe even bringing their own ideas into the GTA universe.

This potential move isn’t really that surprising too, as Rockstar acquired Cfx.re in 2023, the team behind the popular FiveM and RedM modding platforms that have kept GTA 5’s roleplay community strong.

How This Could Change Your GTA Experience

If these plans come to life, GTA 6 could turn into something much bigger than its previous games. Imagine being able to:

Create custom game modes and experiences within the GTA 6 world.

Design unique environments using the game’s assets.

Participate in creator-driven events and activities.

Experience brand collaborations similar to those seen in Fortnite.

While the financial details of these potential creator partnerships are still unclear, the model could follow what we see in Fortnite and Roblox, where creators make money from their creative content. This could lead to a whole new ecosystem in GTA 6, possibly keeping the game alive for much longer than usual.

when they bought five m, this is exactly what i was thinking — dylan (@ddogcrypto) February 18, 2025

The gaming community’s reaction has been a mix, but mostly positive. Many see this as a natural next step for the GTA series, but some are concerned about losing the classic GTA experience. However, given Rockstar’s track record of staying true to their games while evolving, these worries might not be that big of a deal.

Keep in mind that while these reports come from trusted sources, Rockstar hasn’t officially confirmed these plans yet. As we get closer to GTA 6’s release, we’ll probably find out more about this exciting news. How do you feel about the idea of GTA 6 turning into a platform for creators?