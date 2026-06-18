After months of nothing but the same release date getting repeated over and over, Rockstar finally gave fans something new to chew on. And honestly, the way it dropped felt very on-brand for a studio that loves doing things on its own random schedule. Here is the GTA 6 cover art and when the pre-orders go live.

When Do GTA 6 Pre-Orders Go Live?

Rockstar confirmed that pre-orders for GTA 6 will open on Thursday, June 25th, 2026. That's the date, and so far, that's the only detail we have.

You'll be able to pre-order through digital storefronts, and Rockstar confirmed that select retailers will carry it too. That's a nice little detail on its own, since it quietly puts to rest any worry that GTA 6 might skip a physical release.

What's Actually on the GTA 6 Cover Reveal?

The artwork dropped alongside a short teaser, and it's split into little frames the way past GTA covers usually are. You've got Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval at the top, in the center, and surrounded by a sports car, a speedboat, a motorbike, and a helicopter.

You can also see a crocodile or an alligator under the GTA 6 logo, plus Boobie Ike on the right, Roxy from Real Dimez on the left, and Raul Bautista at the bottom of the cover art.

The teaser racked up over 400,000 views on Twitter within its first few minutes alone. I feel like fans have been burned by fake dates before this one. A May pre-order rumor came and went, and so did a supposed Best Buy leak pointing to May 21 for a third trailer. This time, the date came straight from Rockstar's own account, so it's about as solid as it gets right now, and everyone is hyped up for it.

GTA 6 release date is still on track for November 19th, 2026, on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. You can check our countdown if you want to know how many days you have left until the game drops. With pre-orders opening next week and marketing officially kicking into gear this summer, there's a decent chance a full gameplay trailer lands around the same window.