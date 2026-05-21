A fresh way of panic is sweeping through the GTA community after another delay rumor surfaced online. This time, the claim comes from an unverified 4chan post that has somehow gained attention across social media. I mean, honestly, at this point, almost anything related to GTA 6 spreads quickly. With the release date getting closer, fans are paying attention to every rumor, leak, and bit of speculation surrounding the game. Before you start mourning your November plans, there are some pretty solid reasons to take this new GTA 6 delay leak with a massive pinch of salt.

What the 4chan GTA 6 Delay Leak Actually Claims

The rumor first picked up steam on May 20, 2026, when the X account GTAVInewz shared a 4chan screenshot claiming GTA 6 is being pushed to February 2027. The post alleges that Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive are planning to drop this bombshell during the upcoming investor meeting.

The timing is what makes people nervous. Take-Two's earnings call is right around the corner, and fans who have already lived through multiple delays are understandably jumpy. But that is exactly what makes this rumor smell off.

Why You Should Ignore This 4chan Leak

Here is the thing about 4chan. It is an anonymous image board with no accountability and a long history of being the birthplace of made-up gaming leaks. If someone posts a screenshot without any source, you are basically reading creative writing from a random user.

Take-Two has also been pretty consistent about how they handle big news. Game release announcements come from Rockstar, not from a publisher's earnings call. If a delay of this scale was actually happening, you would see an official press release first, with the financial details discussed later during the earnings call.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick appeared on David Senra's YouTube interview on May 17, 2026, just days before this rumor started spreading. When asked about the release date, he was direct about it. November 19, 2026, is still the announced date, and he showed no hesitation about it. You can check out how many days you have left until the game drops with our countdown timer.

Signs That November 19 Is Locked In

There are actually several signs that Rockstar Games is sticking to the release plan this time. Marketing campaigns for the summer are already confirmed, and companies usually do not spend that much money on advertising if a delay is about to happen. Sony has also been encouraging PS4 players to upgrade to the PlayStation 5, partly because of GTA 6.

Reports of crunch at Rockstar have also surfaced, which usually happens during the final stretch before a launch, not 8 months out. A team from Rockstar North even confirmed they skipped a racing event this year because they are busy with the November release.