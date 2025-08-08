GTA 6 Earnings Call Shows Release Date is Safe, But Not Your Wallet

GTA 6 fans are getting tired of all the rumors, leaks, and fake news floating around social media. Every week, there’s some new “insider info” that turns out to be completely wrong, and it’s honestly getting frustrating. But finally, we have some real, official updates straight from Take Two Interactive’s GTA 6 earnings call. Here is what’s actually happening with the most anticipated game ever.

Great news for everyone waiting for GTA 6. The game is still coming out on May 26th, 2026. Take-Two confirmed this during their 2026 earnings report, which means Rockstar hasn’t delayed it again.

This is huge because many people we worried about another delay. Remember, the game was originally supposed to come out in Fall 2025, but they moved it to Spring 2026. Now it looks like they’re sticking to that new date. The CEO mentioned that they might not know for sure until late 2025 if they can actually make it happen. But right now, everything seems fine.

2. GTA 6 Price Might Go Higher Than $70

Here’s something that might hurt your wallet. GTA 6 could cost you a lot more than normal games. Take-Two’s CEO, Strauss Zelnick, talked about the price, and it sounds like they’re thinking about charging more than $70.

He said they want to give players “more value than what they pay for” and mentioned they’ve always changed prices based on the game. Basically, this means they might charge extra when it first comes out, then make it cheaper later.

Some companies have been pushing for games to cost $80 or even $100. While Zelnick didn’t confirm the exact price, his comments suggest GTA 6 won’t be cheap when it launches.

3. GTA 5 Sales Are Finally Slowing Down

After selling like crazy for over 10 years, GTA 5 is finally slowing down a bit. The game has sold 215 million copies so far, but it hasn’t hit the 220 million they wanted yet. Usually, GTA 5 sells about 5 million copies every month. This time, those numbers went down. But the whole Grand Theft Auto series has still sold almost 455 million copies total.

The good news is that GTA Online is doing better than expected. More people are buying Shark Cards and GTA+ subscriptions, and new players joining GTA Online have increased by 50% compared to last year.

4. Red Dead Redemption 2 Just Hit a Big Number

While everyone’s talking about GTA 6, Red Dead Redemption 2 quietly did something awesome. The game has now sold over 77 million copies, adding 3 million more in just three months. That’s awesome for a game coming from 2018. It proves that Rockstar’s games really stick around for years. The whole Red Dead series has now sold over 104 million copies. This game was the most downloaded PS4 game for five straight months this year!

5. GTA 6 Will Be Massive

All these numbers tell us GTA 6 is going to be massive. Take-Two isn’t worried about GTA 5 selling less because they know GTA 6 will make up for it. Both GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 show that Rockstar makes games that last forever. When GTA 6 comes out, it’ll probably dominate gaming for the next 10 years.

They also said the GTA 6 trailer from earlier this year made more people play all their games. So the hype is real, and people really want this game.

Also Read:

Right now, the May 2026 date looks solid. Rockstar isn’t saying much about new stuff, but the earnings call proves they’re working hard to finish on time. Just remember that Rockstar has delayed games before. Red Dead 2 got pushed back twice before it came out. But for now, you can circle May 26th, 2026, on your calendar and start saving money for what might be an expensive but amazing game!