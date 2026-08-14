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The leak is unconfirmed and the listings have since been removed from the Netflix page.

Netflix Portugal briefly listed three episodes for the GTA 6 Extended Look with a combined runtime of over 66 minutes.

Rockstar's upcoming GTA 6 Extended Look just got a whole lot more interesting. Why? Because a leaked Netflix listing suggests the presentation could be split into three separate episodes, and if that's true, we are looking at over an hour of GTA 6 content before the game even launches.

Netflix Leaks Show GTA 6 Extended Look with Three Episodes

A user on the r/GTA6 subreddit spotted something unusual on Netflix's Portugal page. The GTA 6 Extended Look section briefly showed three distinct episodes, each with specific runtimes, before the page was updated and the entries disappeared.

Here is how the episodes broke down:

Episode Runtime Episode 1 23 minutes and 37 seconds Episode 2 24 minutes and 41 seconds Episode 3 18 minutes and 29 seconds Total Runtime 1 hour 6 minutes and 47 seconds

That's a lot of footage. For context, GTA 5's original gameplay trailer was about five minutes long. If this leak is real, Rockstar is giving us roughly 13 times more content than what we got for the last game's biggest pre-launch showcase. I wasn't expecting anything close to this volume, and it kind of changes the whole picture of what "Extended Look" means.

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Should You Believe the GTA 6 Three Episodes Leak on Netflix?

Well, you should keep your expectations in check. The listings are gone now. Netflix Portugal has updated the page, and there's no official confirmation from Rockstar, Take-Two, or Netflix that the Extended Look will be a multi-episode series.

It could have been a backend metadata error, placeholder content, or even something auto-generated by Netflix's systems. But the runtimes were oddly specific for a simple bug, so at least we can hope a little!

I think splitting the Extended Look into multiple episodes is also a great move, and here's why. GTA 6 has so much ground to cover:

The open world of Leonida

The story of Jason and Lucia

The gameplay systems

The online component

Cramming all of that into one 20-minute video would feel rushed. Three episodes will let Rockstar do something way more deliberate.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has already called this "a first-of-its-kind partnership with Netflix" and said the reason they chose Netflix specifically would become clear once the content drops. A three-part docuseries would definitely qualify as "first-of-its-kind" for a video game marketing rollout.

He also confirmed that the content moves to the Rockstar Games YouTube channel about six hours after the Netflix premiere, so you won't need a subscription to watch it eventually.

When Does the GTA 6 Extended Look Air?

The first episode (or the full Extended Look, if it ends up being a single video) is scheduled for August 27th, 2026. Rockstar hasn't announced a specific time yet. I'd expect them to drop that detail in the days leading up to the premiere. If there are indeed three episodes, we also don't know whether they'll release all at once, weekly, or on a monthly schedule.

If you're thinking about pre-ordering GTA 6 or still deciding, this Extended Look could be the most important teaser of the game before launch. More than an hour of footage would give players a better idea of the gameplay, story, and what Rockstar has actually built.

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For now, August 27th is the date to watch. That's when we'll find out exactly what Rockstar and Netflix have planned before the actual release date on November 19th, 2026. You can check out our countdown timer to see how many days you have left until the game drops.

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