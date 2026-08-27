Music is a huge part of the Grand Theft Auto experience, and GTA 6 is clearly keeping that tradition alive. When you spend hours driving around Vice City and the rest of Leonida, the radio becomes more than background noise. Rockstar's extended gameplay look gives you a much better idea of the kind of music you can expect. Here are all the songs featured in GTA 6 Extended Look.

How Many Songs Are in the GTA 6 Extended Look?

The GTA 6 extended gameplay preview features 14 songs. The tracks cover a surprisingly wide range of styles, from Southern hip-hop and Latin music to classic rock, country, pop, new wave, and modern electronic music.

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All Songs Featured in GTA 6 Extended Look

Here is the complete list of songs heard in the extended look:

Song Artist Genre/Style Pop Bottles Birdman & Lil Wayne Hip-hop Pound Town Sexyy Red & Tay Keith Hip-hop / Rap Skrilla Kodak Black Hip-hop / Rap Let Your Love Flow The Bellamy Brothers Country/Pop Love Bites Def Leppard Hard Rock People Are People Depeche Mode Synth-pop / New Wave But I Think It's a Dream Captain & Tennille Pop Cars and Girls Prefab Sprout Pop / New Wave Off The Grid !!! feat. Meah Pace Dance-Punk / Electronic Devil Woman Cliff Richard Pop / Rock Se Me Nota (Agarrame) Chimbala & Omega Latin Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now) Phil Collins Pop Mine O' Mine Aluna & Jayda G Electronic / Dance Inner Light Elderbrook & Bob Moses Electronic

All Other Songs Previously Revealed

The 14 songs from the extended look are not the only music Rockstar has shown so far. Previous GTA 6 trailers also introduced several tracks.

Song Artist Love Is a Long Road Tom Petty Hot Together The Pointer Sisters Everybody Have Fun Tonight Wang Chung Talkin' to Myself Again Tammy Wynette Child Support Zenglen feat. Reginald Cange

The first GTA 6 trailer, released in 2023, used Tom Petty's "Love Is a Long Road." The song quickly became closely associated with the game after the trailer exploded online. The second trailer later used "Hot Together" by The Pointer Sisters, while also featuring several other songs throughout the footage.

There are also more songs revealed through the CyberLeek leaks, but these should be treated differently from the tracks Rockstar has officially shown. The leaked material has not been confirmed as part of the final soundtrack, and songs could still be removed or changed before release.

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The variety of genres in all of the songs used in GTA 6 Extended Look should work especially well for a game as large as GTA 6. When the game releases on November 19th, 2026 (check the countdown timer), you can cruise through Vice City, head into the countryside, switch between Jason and Lucia, or get into a messy police chase and have a completely different song playing each time.