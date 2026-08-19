Insider NateTheHate says the footage is likely from a 2023 build and may not reflect the final game.

GTA 6 gameplay footage leaked online, and clips spread across social media faster than Rockstar could take them down. A group calling themselves Cyberleek dropped two short videos and a full map image, and even though most of it got hit with DMCA takedowns within hours, plenty of people had already seen it. The details inside those clips are pretty interesting. Here are all 10 features we found in the latest GTA 6 gameplay leak, broken down so you do not have to go hunting for the footage yourself.

Are These GTA 6 Gameplay Leak Features Real?

Fair question. Before we get into any of this, we want to say that nothing in these clips has been officially confirmed by Rockstar or Take-Two. The DMCA takedowns do suggest the videos are genuine, since publishers do not usually file copyright claims over fakes. But insider NateTheHate, who has a solid track record on GTA information, has said the footage is likely more than a Year old and probably comes from a 2023 build of the game.

Anything shown here could have been changed, cut, or completely reworked between then and now. The game comes out on November 19th (you can check out the countdown timer for it), and Rockstar is dropping their own official GTA 6 An Extended Look on Netflix on August 27th. That is going to tell us a lot more than any leak can.

GTA 6 GAMEPLAY, JASON, DRIVING AND COMBAT 😭 pic.twitter.com/Y4HhMT3X7V — MALIK (@vbxndo2k) August 18, 2026

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So enjoy all these 10 features we found in the GTA 6 Gameplay Leak, but treat it as a sneak peek at an older version of the game rather than a confirmed features list.

1. The Six-Star Wanted System is Back

This was the first thing fans picked up on. In the driving clip, Jason gets two filled stars in the top-right corner of the screen, with four grey ones sitting next to them. That means the cap is six stars, not five. Six stars in older GTA games meant tanks and military involvement, which was absolute chaos in the best possible way.

2. Police Can Track You by Your Clothes, Face, and Car

Under the wanted stars, there are three small icons:

A coat hanger

A person

A car

The theory is that police can identify Jason (or maybe Lucia, too) based on their outfits, appearances, and the vehicle they are driving. This would be a massive improvement over how GTA 5 handled it. If swapping your car or changing your clothes actually helps you lose the cops, that opens up a whole new layer of thinking during a chase.

3. Fighting Uses a Stamina Meter

In the fistfight sequence, a stamina bar visibly drains as Jason throws punches. By the time he picks up the wrench, it is almost gone, and the screen edges start to darken, which in games is always a sign of exhaustion. This is not the same with GTA 5, where melee combat was pretty mindless.

4. Your Car Can Run Out of Fuel

When Jason climbs into the Vapid '70 Ganado, the vehicle name pops up on the bottom left of the screen just on top of the map, and there appear to be separate gauges for fuel and engine condition underneath it. In Red Dead Redemption 2, feeding and caring for your horse was never annoying because it was woven into the rhythm of play. If GTA 6 does something similar with fuel stops, it might actually work.

5. There Is a Karma or Honor System

When Jason beats the NPC with a wrench, a purple devil icon with a minus symbol appears on the right side of the screen. This looks very similar to the honor system in Red Dead Redemption 2. How deep this goes is anyone's guess right now. It might be purely cosmetic, or it might actually affect how the world reacts to you over time.

6. Side Activities Build Your Character Stats

During the basketball clip, sinking a shot gives Jason a plus 2% boost to his Focus stat. This means mini-games are not just there to fill time. They are actually feeding into a character progression system. If this gameplay feature is there in GTA 6, then this is another feature taken directly from RDR2, where hunting, fishing, and surviving in the wild all built Arthur's core attributes.

7. You Can Store Things in Your Vehicle

As Jason walks past a truck, a context prompt briefly flashes on screen showing three options:

Storage 0/4

Loadout

Close

This suggests you can stash weapons or gear inside your car with a vehicle-specific loadout, which is pretty cool! It means you could keep different setups in different cars depending on what kind of mission you are heading into.

8. Cash Is Split Between Your Wallet and Your Safehouse

In the basketball clip, two separate money figures appear on the top right of the screen. There is a small wallet icon showing $39, and a house icon next to $1,643. So the money you are carrying on you is separate from the money you have stored at home.

9. NPCs Behave Way More Realistically

The NPC behavior in both clips looks noticeably smarter than anything in GTA 5, which we also have covered before. The truck driver reacts to the crash and gets out for a fight with real aggression. Bystanders have visible reactions to what is happening around them. Police can be heard on megaphones communicating Jason's location before he even earns any wanted stars.

10. Stealth Is a Real Option Now

A blue directional arrow appears during the chase section, apparently showing how close the police are to spotting Jason. This points to a proper stealth mechanic rather than just the old "get out of the red zone" system from GTA 5. Combined with the clothing and vehicle identification system above, losing the cops in GTA 6 might actually require some proper strategies.

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What About the GTA 6 Leaked Map?

Alongside the gameplay clips, a full map of Leonida also leaked. It shows the state divided into five counties, with Vice City sitting in the southeast. Here is a quick breakdown of how the map is laid out:

Lummox - North

Kelly - West

Leonard - East

Vice-Dale - Southeast

Mariana - South

The GTA 6 MAP has been leaked… 🗺️



This Grand Theft Auto 6 leak is HUGE 😳 pic.twitter.com/Wqko989Zyl — Grand Theft Auto 6 Informer (@TheGTA6Informer) August 18, 2026

What strikes me most about this leaked footage is how much GTA 6 seems to be using RDR2 as its blueprint. It all points to a game with more layers underneath the usual GTA chaos.

Whether any of these GTA 6 gameplay leak features make it to the final version is still an open question. This is reportedly from a 2023 build, and a lot changes in two-plus years of development. The real answers come on August 27 when Rockstar shows what they actually want you to see during the GTA 6 Extended Look on Netflix. Until then, what the leak does confirm is that GTA 6 has a very ambitious foundation under everything.

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