Home » News » GTA 6 Gets Another Delay – Here’s the New Release Date

GTA 6 Gets Another Delay – Here’s the New Release Date

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Rockstar Games has announced another GTA 6 release date delay, moving the launch to November 19th, 2026. This is the second time the game’s been pushed back, which might upset players waiting to jump into the next big story. Still, Take-Two and Rockstar are probably taking extra time to make sure the game runs smoothly and lives up to what fans expect when it finally drops

GTA 6 release date delay

Why Did the GTA 6 Release Date Get Delayed Again?

You might be wondering why Rockstar keeps pushing the date back. The company says they need more time to polish the game and make sure it’s perfect when you finally get to play it. Take-Two’s CEO, Strauss Zelnick, told IGN he’s “highly confident” that this is the final delay. He explained that rushing games out before they’re ready leads to bad results, and Rockstar wants to avoid that.

The development team wants to deliver the quality you expect from a GTA game. After all, you’ve been waiting since 2013 for a new entry in the series. That’s a 13-year gap between releases, which is the longest wait in the franchise’s history.

GTA 6 Release Timeline

Here’s how the release dates have changed over time:

Original Release DateFirst DelayCurrent Release Date
Fall 2025May 26th, 2026November 19th, 2026

The game will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S when it launches.

What You Need to Know About GTA 6

The game takes place in the fictional state of Leonida, which includes a modern version of Vice City from the 2002 game. You’ll play as two characters: Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. They’re a criminal couple on the run after a bank robbery goes wrong. The story follows their journey through “the darkest side of the sunniest place in America” as they get caught up in a massive criminal conspiracy. You’ll be able to switch between both characters as you explore the massive open world.

GTA 6 Earnings Call

Rockstar posted a statement saying they’re “sorry for adding additional time” to what’s already been a long wait. But they promise these extra months will help them finish the game properly. The company thanked fans for their patience and support.

GTA 5 has sold over 220 million copies, making it the second best-selling game of all time. That puts a lot of pressure on Rockstar to make sure GTA 6 lives up to the hype, or even tops it. Waiting longer can be annoying, but it’s better to get a smooth, finished game than one full of bugs at launch. What’s your take on the delay?

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Fortnite KPop Demon Hunters Wave 2: Golden Jam Track and...

Battlefield 6 Player Hit With Permanent Ban for Helping PC...

Roblox Games ‘Grow a Garden’ and ‘Jailbreak’ Are Getting Movie...

Fortnite x Haunted Mansion: Disney Parks Teases New Collaboration

GTA 6 PlayStation Store Gets An Update – News Coming...

Fortnite Chapter 7 Teaser Reveals Hollywood Theme and Kill Bill...

Harry Potter Might Come to Fortnite Based on Leaks

Fortnite Sidekicks Feature Brings Customizable Pets to Battle Royale

Fortnite Steal the Brainrot Lawsuit: Why Are Roblox Creators Suing?

Why One Battlefield 6 Season 1 Skin Has Players Furious