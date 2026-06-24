GTA 6 Graphics Mode leaked by a Polish retailer, and the timing could not be better. Just one day before pre-orders go live, a product listing from Media Markt Poland included some surprisingly specific information about how the game will play on your PS5 or Xbox Series X.

GTA 6 Graphics Mode Leaked in Media Markt

The details showed up in an FAQ on Media Markt Poland's GTA 6 pre-order page. According to the translated text, GTA 6 on next-gen consoles will offer two graphics modes to choose from: Performance and Quality. The page also confirms DualSense haptic feedback support for PS5 players and fast-loading screens powered by SSD storage.

This is not coming directly from Rockstar Games, though. Since official pre-orders open on June 25th, this could just be a placeholder description written by the retailer. But given how specific the wording is, a lot of fans are already treating it as a soft confirmation. I would not be shocked if Rockstar officially confirms this alongside the pre-order launch.

GTA 6 Performance Mode vs Quality Mode

If you have played any major PS5 game in the last few years, you already know how this works. Performance Mode usually targets higher frame rates, aiming for 60 fps, while Quality Mode focuses on better visuals, including higher resolution, improved lighting, and more on-screen detail.

For GTA 6, this would be a big deal. Both trailers already show impressive visuals, with crowded streets, busy beaches, detailed wetlands, and a huge open world across Leonida. Getting all of that to run smoothly is a challenge, even for current-generation consoles. That's why having the option to choose between better graphics and a higher frame rate would be important, depending on what matters more to you.

Will GTA 6 Actually Hit 60 FPS on PS5?

Digital Foundry, one of the most trusted names in console tech analysis, has already studied the trailers and believes a true 60 FPS mode is unlikely, even on the PS5 Pro. The trailers appear to run at 30 FPS and use advanced lighting technology that makes the game look much more realistic. The problem is that these visual effects require a lot of processing power.

A more realistic option could be a 40 FPS mode, which some modern games already offer as a middle ground between graphics and performance. Personally, I also feel like that is the most likely outcome. Rockstar has spent years showing off GTA 6's visuals, and many fans expect the final game to look just as good as the trailers. Lowering the graphics too much just to reach 60 FPS would probably disappoint a lot of people.

Three Editions and What to Expect on June 25th

The Media Markt listing also hints at three versions of GTA 6 at launch: Standard, Special, and Collector's Editions. No pricing has been confirmed yet, though that number might actually be on the low side. A separate leak we covered suggests there could be as many as five editions spotted ahead of pre-orders.

Take-Two's CEO has already confirmed a physical release is coming, so expect the full breakdown when pre-orders go live on June 25th (the same day Rockstar may also drop Trailer 3). Nothing is confirmed on that front yet, but if you are planning to pre-order, waiting a few hours for any official reveals might be worth it.

GTA 6 releases on November 19th, 2026 (you can check our countdown to see how many days you have left until the game drops), and whether Performance Mode ends up being 60 fps or 40 fps, having a graphics choice at all is already better than nothing.

FAQs