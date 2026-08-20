The GTA 6 community just got hit with something nobody was ready for. Just days before Rockstar's big Netflix showcase, a group called CyberLeek dropped a massive leak that includes what looks like a partial track list for the GTA 6 soundtrack. If you want to know all 25 leaked GTA 6 songs that made it in and how credible each one actually is, keep on scrolling.

Who Is CyberLeek and How Did GTA 6 Songs Get Leaked?

CyberLeek is the group behind the recent GTA 6 gameplay footage leaks. According to their own website, they released everything as a protest against Rockstar's decision not to release a physical disc version of the game.

Along with the gameplay clips, CyberLeek published a list of 25 songs they claim are part of the in-game soundtrack. What makes this list worth paying attention to is that every single one of the six songs Rockstar has already officially confirmed through trailers is on it.

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All 25 Leaked GTA 6 Songs

Here is every song CyberLeek included, along with the release year and their genres:

#SongArtistYearGenre
1Love Is a Long RoadTom Petty1989Rock
2Hot TogetherThe Pointer Sisters1986Pop/R&B
3Everybody Have Fun TonightWang Chung1986New Wave
4Talkin' to Myself AgainTammy Wynette1984Country
5Child SupportZenglenTBCHaitian Kompa
6Thunder IslandJay Ferguson1978Yacht Rock
7I Love Rock 'N RollJoan Jett & The Blackhearts1982Rock
8I Can't WaitStevie Nicks1986Pop/Rock
9Back To LifePanama & Poolside2026Electronic
10Doot Doot (6 7)Skrilla2025Viral Rap
11Polish GirlNeon Indian2011Indie Electronic
12Up DownT-PainTBCR&B/Hip-Hop
13NuketownSki Mask The Slump God2017Trap
14RiotXXXTentacion2017Alternative
15Collard GreensScHoolboy Q2013Hip-Hop
16StickyDrake2021Hip-Hop
17Midnight CityM832011Electronic
18TimelessThe Weeknd & Playboi Carti2024Pop/Hip-Hop
19D.A.N.C.E.Justice2007Electronic/Dance
20Higher LoveSteve Winwood1986Pop/R&B
21CongaMiami Sound Machine1985Latin Pop
22Me So Horny2 Live Crew1989Miami Bass
23Rhythm Is Gonna Get YouGloria Estefan1987Latin Pop
24Insane in the BrainCypress Hill1993Hip-Hop
25Express YourselfN.W.A1988Hip-Hop

Note: We will update this section whenever a new song is announced.

The 6 Songs Rockstar Has Officially Confirmed

Six tracks from the table above are already locked in. Rockstar placed them in the first and second trailers of GTA 6:

SongArtistTrailer
Love Is a Long RoadTom PettyTrailer 1 - December 2023
Hot TogetherThe Pointer SistersTrailer 2 - May 2025
Everybody Have Fun TonightWang ChungTrailer 2 - May 2025
Talkin' to Myself AgainTammy WynetteTrailer 2 - May 2025
Child SupportZenglenTrailer 2 - May 2025
Thunder IslandJay FergusonTrailer 2 - May 2025

Artists Who Already Confirmed They Are in GTA 6

Several names on the 25-song list didn't need CyberLeek to out them. They said it themselves first:

  • T-Pain publicly confirmed his involvement and reportedly received a message from Rockstar asking him to stop streaming on GTA RP servers.
  • Ski Mask The Slump God posted on Instagram confirming that both he and the late XXXTentacion have tracks in the game.
  • Panama had the song "Back to Life" (made with Poolside) surface through an Instagram comment that was deleted almost immediately after.
  • Neon Indian teased new GTA-connected music during a podcast appearance.
  • ScHoolboy Q dropped a vague hint about his involvement on X back in early 2024.
  • Skrilla has publicly claimed his viral TikTok track "Doot Doot (6 7)" is in the game.
GTA 6 leaked songs

GTA 6 may also let players stream their own playlists instead of relying solely on traditional radio stations, according to reports about the game's music system. There has also been some early buzz about a potential GTA 6 main theme song that recently surfaced, with fans pretty divided on whether it's legitimate. That piece of the puzzle is still up in the air going into the Netflix Extended Look reveal.

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GTA 6 launches on November 19th, 2026 (check out our countdown timer to see how many days left you have until the game drops). The Netflix showcase coming up will tell us a lot more about what the final soundtrack looks like officially. Until then, these 25 songs that were leaked for GTA 6 are the most complete picture we have. Which song do you want to listen to in the game?

FAQs

How many GTA 6 songs have been officially confirmed?

Rockstar has officially confirmed six songs through GTA 6 first two trailers.

Is the Cyberleek GTA 6 leaked songs list real?

CyberLeek's list has not been confirmed by Rockstar, but it includes all six officially confirmed trailer tracks and lines up with public statements from multiple artists.