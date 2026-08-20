The GTA 6 community just got hit with something nobody was ready for. Just days before Rockstar's big Netflix showcase, a group called CyberLeek dropped a massive leak that includes what looks like a partial track list for the GTA 6 soundtrack. If you want to know all 25 leaked GTA 6 songs that made it in and how credible each one actually is, keep on scrolling.
Who Is CyberLeek and How Did GTA 6 Songs Get Leaked?
CyberLeek is the group behind the recent GTA 6 gameplay footage leaks. According to their own website, they released everything as a protest against Rockstar's decision not to release a physical disc version of the game.
Along with the gameplay clips, CyberLeek published a list of 25 songs they claim are part of the in-game soundtrack. What makes this list worth paying attention to is that every single one of the six songs Rockstar has already officially confirmed through trailers is on it.
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All 25 Leaked GTA 6 Songs
Here is every song CyberLeek included, along with the release year and their genres:
|#
|Song
|Artist
|Year
|Genre
|1
|Love Is a Long Road
|Tom Petty
|1989
|Rock
|2
|Hot Together
|The Pointer Sisters
|1986
|Pop/R&B
|3
|Everybody Have Fun Tonight
|Wang Chung
|1986
|New Wave
|4
|Talkin' to Myself Again
|Tammy Wynette
|1984
|Country
|5
|Child Support
|Zenglen
|TBC
|Haitian Kompa
|6
|Thunder Island
|Jay Ferguson
|1978
|Yacht Rock
|7
|I Love Rock 'N Roll
|Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
|1982
|Rock
|8
|I Can't Wait
|Stevie Nicks
|1986
|Pop/Rock
|9
|Back To Life
|Panama & Poolside
|2026
|Electronic
|10
|Doot Doot (6 7)
|Skrilla
|2025
|Viral Rap
|11
|Polish Girl
|Neon Indian
|2011
|Indie Electronic
|12
|Up Down
|T-Pain
|TBC
|R&B/Hip-Hop
|13
|Nuketown
|Ski Mask The Slump God
|2017
|Trap
|14
|Riot
|XXXTentacion
|2017
|Alternative
|15
|Collard Greens
|ScHoolboy Q
|2013
|Hip-Hop
|16
|Sticky
|Drake
|2021
|Hip-Hop
|17
|Midnight City
|M83
|2011
|Electronic
|18
|Timeless
|The Weeknd & Playboi Carti
|2024
|Pop/Hip-Hop
|19
|D.A.N.C.E.
|Justice
|2007
|Electronic/Dance
|20
|Higher Love
|Steve Winwood
|1986
|Pop/R&B
|21
|Conga
|Miami Sound Machine
|1985
|Latin Pop
|22
|Me So Horny
|2 Live Crew
|1989
|Miami Bass
|23
|Rhythm Is Gonna Get You
|Gloria Estefan
|1987
|Latin Pop
|24
|Insane in the Brain
|Cypress Hill
|1993
|Hip-Hop
|25
|Express Yourself
|N.W.A
|1988
|Hip-Hop
Note: We will update this section whenever a new song is announced.
The 6 Songs Rockstar Has Officially Confirmed
Six tracks from the table above are already locked in. Rockstar placed them in the first and second trailers of GTA 6:
|Song
|Artist
|Trailer
|Love Is a Long Road
|Tom Petty
|Trailer 1 - December 2023
|Hot Together
|The Pointer Sisters
|Trailer 2 - May 2025
|Everybody Have Fun Tonight
|Wang Chung
|Trailer 2 - May 2025
|Talkin' to Myself Again
|Tammy Wynette
|Trailer 2 - May 2025
|Child Support
|Zenglen
|Trailer 2 - May 2025
|Thunder Island
|Jay Ferguson
|Trailer 2 - May 2025
Artists Who Already Confirmed They Are in GTA 6
Several names on the 25-song list didn't need CyberLeek to out them. They said it themselves first:
- T-Pain publicly confirmed his involvement and reportedly received a message from Rockstar asking him to stop streaming on GTA RP servers.
- Ski Mask The Slump God posted on Instagram confirming that both he and the late XXXTentacion have tracks in the game.
- Panama had the song "Back to Life" (made with Poolside) surface through an Instagram comment that was deleted almost immediately after.
- Neon Indian teased new GTA-connected music during a podcast appearance.
- ScHoolboy Q dropped a vague hint about his involvement on X back in early 2024.
- Skrilla has publicly claimed his viral TikTok track "Doot Doot (6 7)" is in the game.
GTA 6 may also let players stream their own playlists instead of relying solely on traditional radio stations, according to reports about the game's music system. There has also been some early buzz about a potential GTA 6 main theme song that recently surfaced, with fans pretty divided on whether it's legitimate. That piece of the puzzle is still up in the air going into the Netflix Extended Look reveal.
Also Read:
GTA 6 launches on November 19th, 2026 (check out our countdown timer to see how many days left you have until the game drops). The Netflix showcase coming up will tell us a lot more about what the final soundtrack looks like officially. Until then, these 25 songs that were leaked for GTA 6 are the most complete picture we have. Which song do you want to listen to in the game?
FAQs
Rockstar has officially confirmed six songs through GTA 6 first two trailers.
CyberLeek's list has not been confirmed by Rockstar, but it includes all six officially confirmed trailer tracks and lines up with public statements from multiple artists.