Cyberleek dropped 25 leaked GTA 6 songs days before the Netflix showcase, and all six officially confirmed trailer tracks are on the list.

The GTA 6 community just got hit with something nobody was ready for. Just days before Rockstar's big Netflix showcase, a group called CyberLeek dropped a massive leak that includes what looks like a partial track list for the GTA 6 soundtrack. If you want to know all 25 leaked GTA 6 songs that made it in and how credible each one actually is, keep on scrolling.

Who Is CyberLeek and How Did GTA 6 Songs Get Leaked?

CyberLeek is the group behind the recent GTA 6 gameplay footage leaks. According to their own website, they released everything as a protest against Rockstar's decision not to release a physical disc version of the game.

Along with the gameplay clips, CyberLeek published a list of 25 songs they claim are part of the in-game soundtrack. What makes this list worth paying attention to is that every single one of the six songs Rockstar has already officially confirmed through trailers is on it.

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All 25 Leaked GTA 6 Songs

Here is every song CyberLeek included, along with the release year and their genres:

# Song Artist Year Genre 1 Love Is a Long Road Tom Petty 1989 Rock 2 Hot Together The Pointer Sisters 1986 Pop/R&B 3 Everybody Have Fun Tonight Wang Chung 1986 New Wave 4 Talkin' to Myself Again Tammy Wynette 1984 Country 5 Child Support Zenglen TBC Haitian Kompa 6 Thunder Island Jay Ferguson 1978 Yacht Rock 7 I Love Rock 'N Roll Joan Jett & The Blackhearts 1982 Rock 8 I Can't Wait Stevie Nicks 1986 Pop/Rock 9 Back To Life Panama & Poolside 2026 Electronic 10 Doot Doot (6 7) Skrilla 2025 Viral Rap 11 Polish Girl Neon Indian 2011 Indie Electronic 12 Up Down T-Pain TBC R&B/Hip-Hop 13 Nuketown Ski Mask The Slump God 2017 Trap 14 Riot XXXTentacion 2017 Alternative 15 Collard Greens ScHoolboy Q 2013 Hip-Hop 16 Sticky Drake 2021 Hip-Hop 17 Midnight City M83 2011 Electronic 18 Timeless The Weeknd & Playboi Carti 2024 Pop/Hip-Hop 19 D.A.N.C.E. Justice 2007 Electronic/Dance 20 Higher Love Steve Winwood 1986 Pop/R&B 21 Conga Miami Sound Machine 1985 Latin Pop 22 Me So Horny 2 Live Crew 1989 Miami Bass 23 Rhythm Is Gonna Get You Gloria Estefan 1987 Latin Pop 24 Insane in the Brain Cypress Hill 1993 Hip-Hop 25 Express Yourself N.W.A 1988 Hip-Hop

Note: We will update this section whenever a new song is announced.

The 6 Songs Rockstar Has Officially Confirmed

Six tracks from the table above are already locked in. Rockstar placed them in the first and second trailers of GTA 6:

Song Artist Trailer Love Is a Long Road Tom Petty Trailer 1 - December 2023 Hot Together The Pointer Sisters Trailer 2 - May 2025 Everybody Have Fun Tonight Wang Chung Trailer 2 - May 2025 Talkin' to Myself Again Tammy Wynette Trailer 2 - May 2025 Child Support Zenglen Trailer 2 - May 2025 Thunder Island Jay Ferguson Trailer 2 - May 2025

Artists Who Already Confirmed They Are in GTA 6

Several names on the 25-song list didn't need CyberLeek to out them. They said it themselves first:

T-Pain publicly confirmed his involvement and reportedly received a message from Rockstar asking him to stop streaming on GTA RP servers.

publicly confirmed his involvement and reportedly received a message from Rockstar asking him to stop streaming on GTA RP servers. Ski Mask The Slump God posted on Instagram confirming that both he and the late XXXTentacion have tracks in the game.

posted on Instagram confirming that both he and the late XXXTentacion have tracks in the game. Panama had the song "Back to Life" (made with Poolside) surface through an Instagram comment that was deleted almost immediately after.

had the song "Back to Life" (made with Poolside) surface through an Instagram comment that was deleted almost immediately after. Neon Indian teased new GTA-connected music during a podcast appearance.

teased new GTA-connected music during a podcast appearance. ScHoolboy Q dropped a vague hint about his involvement on X back in early 2024.

dropped a vague hint about his involvement on X back in early 2024. Skrilla has publicly claimed his viral TikTok track "Doot Doot (6 7)" is in the game.

GTA 6 may also let players stream their own playlists instead of relying solely on traditional radio stations, according to reports about the game's music system. There has also been some early buzz about a potential GTA 6 main theme song that recently surfaced, with fans pretty divided on whether it's legitimate. That piece of the puzzle is still up in the air going into the Netflix Extended Look reveal.

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GTA 6 launches on November 19th, 2026 (check out our countdown timer to see how many days left you have until the game drops). The Netflix showcase coming up will tell us a lot more about what the final soundtrack looks like officially. Until then, these 25 songs that were leaked for GTA 6 are the most complete picture we have. Which song do you want to listen to in the game?

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