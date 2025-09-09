GTA 6 Leaked Websites Show Funny Parodies of Real Apps

Grand Theft Auto 6 is going to be huge, and recent website leaks show us what we’ll be doing on our phones in the game. Rockstar Games secretly registered a bunch of websites that will be the fake internet of Leonida, which is basically GTA’s version of Florida. Here is the list of all GTA 6 leaked websites that show funny parodies of real applications in real life.

What Are These GTA 6 Leaked Websites?

A guy named Tez2, who knows a lot about Rockstar, found eight websites that Take-Two registered on May 27th. These will work just like the fake websites you could visit in GTA 4 and GTA 5. Remember how those games had fake Google and fake Facebook? Well, GTA 6 is doing way more of this stuff.

Based on the leaks, here is what you will be able to check out in the game:

What-up.app – This is basically WhatsApp, but for GTA.

– This is basically WhatsApp, but for GTA. Rydeme.app – This one might be a mobile app like Uber, but way crazier. You will call for rides and probably get picked up in stolen cars.

– This one might be a mobile app like Uber, but way crazier. You will call for rides and probably get picked up in stolen cars. Buckme.app – A lot of fans think this is going to be like OnlyFans. Knowing how Rockstar makes fun of everything, it’ll probably be really over the top.

– A lot of fans think this is going to be like OnlyFans. Knowing how Rockstar makes fun of everything, it’ll probably be really over the top. Leonidagov.org – This can be the government website for the state in the game.

– This can be the government website for the state in the game. Brianandbradley.com – People on Reddit think this might be one of those lawyer commercials you see on TV all the time. However, on Twitter, people think this will be a clothing brand.

– People on Reddit think this might be one of those lawyer commercials you see on TV all the time. However, on Twitter, people think this will be a clothing brand. Hookers-galore.com – The name pretty much tells you what this is, but fans can’t agree on the details. Some think it’s another adult website, while others think it might be a joke that leads to something totally different.

There are also two more websites that are weirdly called Wipeoutcornskin.com and Myboyhasacreepycorndog.com. We really don’t know what we’ll actually find there. Only time will tell!

How Does GTA’s Fake Internet Work?

In the previous GTA games, you could use these websites on your character’s phone. What’s cool about Rockstar is that they would make entire fake websites, with proper pages, fake ads, and even fake comments that feel totally real.

In GTA 5, you could waste hours just looking at the fake internet. There were dating sites, fake stock markets, social media, and online stores where you could actually buy stuff. GTA 6 will probably have even more cool features like this.

These leaked websites show us that GTA 6’s internet and social media will be way more detailed than before. You will probably use these apps for missions, side stuff, and just exploring the game world. Rockstar registered these websites months ago, which shows how much work they put into making fun of real life.

Don’t try to visit these sites now, though. Either you won’t be able to open it, or Rockstar will probably just redirect them to the main GTA 6 page until the game comes out in 2026. But when it does launch, you’ll be able to dive into Leonida’s fake internet and find all the funny stuff Rockstar made.