The GTA 6 leaks may be ending, but CyberLeek has not confirmed that it is finished.

The reported move comes shortly before Rockstar released its official GTA 6 Extended Look, which could reduce interest in future leaks.

The GTA 6 leak saga may be entering a new phase. CyberLeek has spent a week releasing unauthorized gameplay footage while promoting its own cryptocurrency, but a recent move on the blockchain has now raised questions about what happens next. The timing is especially interesting, because CyberLeek cashes out just hours before Rockstar released its official GTA 6 Extended Look and gave fans a much closer look at the game.

GTA 6 Leaker CyberLeek Reportedly Cashes Out $270,000

GTA Forums investigator Vice Cit has been tracking CyberLeek's cryptocurrency activity since the leaks began. According to the latest blockchain analysis, around $268,000 to $270,000 was moved from transaction fees connected to $CYBERLEEK.

The money was split across several transactions before being sent to different wallets. Some funds eventually reached cryptocurrency services such as KuCoin and CCE.Cash, while other amounts remained in separate wallets.

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The figure should not automatically be treated as pure profit, though. Vice Cit previously estimated that around $29,000 was spent setting up the cryptocurrency, website, and file-hosting system. That would leave roughly $241,000 after those costs if the reported withdrawal represents the full proceeds.

Does This Mean the GTA 6 Leaks Are Over?

CyberLeek started releasing GTA 6 footage on August 18th, showing driving, combat, locations, and other previously unseen parts of the game. The videos also repeatedly promoted $CYBERLEEK through watermarks, QR codes, and links. As more clips appeared, the cryptocurrency gained attention and trading activity.

Now, the cash-out could mean CyberLeek has decided to take its earnings and walk away.

The timing kind of makes sense, since Rockstar is taking control of the GTA 6 conversation with its own official footage, which could make future leaks less valuable. Still, the leaks are not officially over. CyberLeek has not announced that it is stopping, and blockchain activity cannot prove what the group plans to do next.

Rockstar Is Still Investigating CyberLeek

The reported cryptocurrency movement could also give investigators another trail to examine. Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games are already working to identify whoever is responsible for distributing the leaked GTA 6 footage. Take-Two has sought information from platforms including Microsoft and Discord.

Some cryptocurrency exchanges may also have account information that could potentially help investigators connect wallet activity to real people.

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