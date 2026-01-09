GTA 6 Leaks Confirmed By Rockstar And They’re Huge

Rockstar Games may have accidentally confirmed some major GTA 6 leaks while responding to claims about union-busting. The studio admitted it fired employees who shared confidential game details, and the timing of those firings matches up with big gameplay leaks that appeared online last year.

How Rockstar Accidentally Confirmed GTA 6 Leaks

After the bad news yesterday about another possible GTA 6 delay, Rockstar Games may have accidentally confirmed some major GTA 6 leaks while defending itself against union-busting claims. So here’s what happened. Rockstar released a statement explaining why it fired several developers between 2023 and 2025. According to the company, these employees shared secret GTA 6 details with people outside the studio, who later posted the information online. When you line up the firing dates with when certain leaks appeared, it becomes pretty clear which leaked details were actually real.

The most important leak came from a user named GameRoll in June 2025. This person had already correctly leaked the last names of GTA 6 main characters – Jason Duval and Lucia – before the second trailer came out. Since they got that right, people started taking their other claims more seriously. Now with Rockstar’s statement confirming an April 2025 firing related to leaks, it looks like GameRoll’s information was actually spot on.

What Are the Biggest Leaks for GTA 6?

Based on the information shared by said X user, GTA 6 will bring back several mechanics from Red Dead Redemption 2. This includes greeting or antagonizing NPCs, a limited weapon system with guns stored in your car, improved gore, and more realistic NPC reactions.

This leak is pretty much confirmed, as the developer responsible for it was fired based on a new statement from Rockstar Games. https://t.co/Cpa89mQ1S6 — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) January 8, 2026

The leaks also reveal major gameplay and story details. Players can switch between Jason and Lucia, or control both at the same time during certain missions. A relationship system that affects how characters respond to your actions will also come to the game. The story is split into five chapters, and early events reportedly follow Lucia’s arrest, prison time, and reunion with Jason as they plan heists together.

The 6-star wanted level is also returning, and the map is an island focused on Vice City, with many more enterable shops and robbable locations than past GTA games.

Remember that none of this is officially confirmed by Rockstar, despite the company’s statement lending credibility to the leaks. The studio could still make changes before launch, and some details might be wrong or misunderstood. We’ll have to wait for official announcements to know for sure, but these leaks have definitely given fans plenty to get excited about.