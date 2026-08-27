Okay, so the GTA 6 Netflix Extended Look just happened, and I have to say, I did not expect it to go this hard. Rockstar showed 26 full minutes of real gameplay captured on a base PS5, and it answered a ton of questions fans have been asking for years. If you missed it or just want everything laid out in one place, this is your guide to all the things Rockstar revealed in the GTA 6 Netflix Extended Look.

What Exactly Was the GTA 6 Netflix Extended Look?

Rockstar partnered with Netflix to premiere GTA 6: An Extended Look on August 27th, 2026. It was a 26-minute deep dive into actual gameplay. The whole thing was captured on a base PS5, which is actually a big deal. The thing is, if it looks THIS good on the basic version of the console, there’s a lot of room for this to get even better.

1. Jason, Lucia, and Everyone in Between

If you've seen the trailers, you already know Jason and Lucia are the two main characters. But the extended look gave us our first real look at the people around them too. We notice that Jason is calm, calculated, and clearly experienced. Lucia, on the other hand, is more aggressive and reactive.

Here are the key names that showed up during the extended look:

Character Who They Are Jason Male protagonist, calm and tactical Lucia Female protagonist, aggressive and sharp Boobie Ike Crime figure the duo runs jobs for Raymond Contact they meet on one of their first job Brian Jason's friend Lori Brian's girlfriend Raul Batista Character seen in the car with Jason and Lucia, who do heists with them Andres de Leon A person Jason and Lucia are assigned to protect Petra Navarro COO of Megamundo, seen at the hotel event Val Andres de Leon's assistant

The dialogue between Jason and Lucia feels surprisingly natural, and their relationship comes across clearly. They even talk about how important communication is in a relationship, giving the impression that they genuinely understand each other. Jason calls Lucia “Lu,” while she calls him “Jay.” Small details, but it's important to make these two protagonists feel like real people.

2. There Is a Morality System

This was confirmed early in the Extended Look. When Jason walks through a hallway, he spots a dog sitting near some NPCs. You get a few interaction options: Scold, Pet, Study - and Jason chooses to pet the dog. When he does, a white angel icon appears on the right side of the screen. This clearly indicates positive honor karma.

This is almost certainly going to work like the Honor system from Red Dead Redemption 2. The decisions you make, even small ones like how you treat a random dog, will probably affect how the world reacts to you over time.

3. Switching Between Jason and Lucia

Wen I first saw Dazed Magazine’s coverage describing how fluid the character switching would be, I was still a little confused and skeptical about how it would actually work. But after seeing it in action, boy, did it deliver.

It is very smooth. You can swap between Jason and Lucia during free roam using a button at the bottom right of the screen. During missions, the game also forces switches at dramatic moments, which makes the storytelling feel very cinematic.

The best example of this was during a police chase. The mission starts with Jason in the backseat, shooting at cops through the rear window. Then the game flips to Lucia behind the wheel, and you're suddenly the one weaving through traffic while Jason fires from behind you. It's seamless, and it looks more cinematic than most movies.