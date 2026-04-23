After being announced in 2023, GTA 6 has gone through multiple delays, which left fans frustrated, especially with Rockstar staying quiet for so long. But things are starting to look better, as recent talk from insiders suggests the GTA 6 November release date is finally locked, marketing is about to ramp up, and trailer 3 could drop soon, giving fans a real reason to get excited again.

GTA 6 November Release Date Is Locked In

According to insider Idle Sloth, the GTAVIoclock podcast confirmed that Rockstar Games is fully confident in the November 19th, 2026, release date. No more delays are expected right now.

RUMOR | GamesRadar (GTAVIoclock Podcast) stated they had heard from their sources that the November 19 release date is final with no more delays, and GTAVIoclock is now extremely confident it will release on this date.https://t.co/dM1NJcjyOz pic.twitter.com/AWiC6uBmdU — Idle Sloth (@IdleSloth84_) April 22, 2026

This is a huge deal. GTA 6 has already been delayed twice. It was first supposed to come out in 2025, then pushed to Spring 2026, and eventually landed on November 19. Fans have been nervous about another delay, but things are finally looking stable.

If you want to know how long exactly you have to wait until the game drops, check out our GTA 6 release countdown. Note that PC players will still have to wait longer, as the November 19 date is only for consoles.

GTA 6 Trailer 3 Is Expected in May

With the release date now set, all eyes are on Trailer 3. Here is what we know so far:

Trailer Release Date What It Showed Trailer 1 December 5th, 2023 Vice City, the open world, the ocean, and wilderness Trailer 2 May 6th, 2025 Characters Jason and Lucia, more of the open world Trailer 3 (upcoming) May 2026 (expected) Expected to show actual gameplay footage

Trailers 1 and 2 were cinematic. Trailer 3 is expected to be different. Fans are hoping to finally see real gameplay, including new mechanics and how the world reacts to the player. Leaks suggest the world in GTA 6 will be bigger and more interactive than anything Rockstar has done before, even Red Dead Redemption 2.

Previous leaks pointed to GTA 6's marketing kicking off in May 2026, and that lines up with everything happening right now.

The Take-Two Earnings Call Makes May Even More Important

Take-Two Interactive, the company that owns Rockstar, has scheduled its earnings call for May 21st, 2026. That date matters a lot. I will tell you why. When GTA 6 was delayed to November 19, that announcement came just minutes before Take-Two's last earnings call in November 2025. History could repeat itself, but this time hopefully with good news instead.

There is also something unusual going on. Take-Two Interactive usually shares its earnings between April 17 and 19, but this time it announced them on April 23, with the call set for May 21, about a week later than normal. There is no clear reason for the shift, which has fans thinking it might be tied to GTA 6 news dropping before that date.

Pre-Orders Could Go Live With GTA 6 Trailer 3

If Trailer 3 drops before the earnings call, many fans expect pre-orders to go live at the same time. Rockstar has done this kind of double announcement before, dropping a trailer and then immediately opening pre-orders. That would make the Trailer 3 moment one of the biggest in gaming history!