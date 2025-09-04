GTA 6 Official Release Date and Countdown Timer – Courtesy of Rockstar Games

The gaming world has been filled with rumors about Grand Theft Auto 6 getting delayed again. But here’s the good news – you can stop worrying about another pushback! Recent statements from former Rockstar developer Obbe Vermeij and company executives confirm that the GTA 6 official release date is still on track!

Former Rockstar Dev Shuts Down GTA 6 Delay Rumors

Vermeij, who correctly predicted the May 2024 delay announcement, called any new delay rumors “clout-chasing.” He explained that Rockstar picked May 26 because they’re confident about hitting that date. The company will only make its final decision about five months before launch, which means any delay rumors before December 2025 are basically just attention-seeking.

Rockstar had a free choice and picked May 26. They're confident.

They'll make the final call ~5 months out.

Any “GTA6 delayed” rumour before December is clout-chasing. — Obbe Vermeij (@ObbeVermeij) August 8, 2025

This matches what Take-Two’s CEO said during their August earnings report. The company is going all-out to make sure GTA 6 launches on schedule this time.

GTA 6 Official Release Date and Countdown Timer

So here is the official release date for GTA 6, which is also confirmed by Rockstar Games: May 26th, 2026. To make it easier for you, check out the countdown timer until GTA 6 releases:

When GTA 6 finally arrives, you’re getting something massive. The game features two main characters: Jason and Lucia, inspired by the famous outlaw couple Bonnie and Clyde. Their story takes place in Leonida (basically Florida) with Vice City as the main location. The campaign is expected to run about 75 hours, which is nearly double the length of GTA 5.

GTA 6 is easily the most hyped game of this decade. Industry experts predict it could make over $7 billion in just two months after launch. That’s absolutely huge, even for a Grand Theft Auto game. Previous GTA titles have always broken records, and this one looks set to do the same. The extra development time means Rockstar is really trying to make something special that goes beyond what fans expect.

With 263 days left until May 26th, 2026, you can start your GTA 6 official release date countdown. Unless Rockstar makes an official announcement about changes, this date looks solid. The wait has been long, but it seems like we’re finally going to play with Jason and Lucia soon.