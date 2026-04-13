GTA 6 is already one of the most anticipated games ever, and now leaks are pointing to some exciting details about its online mode. From a bigger lobby size to a December launch window, here's everything that has surfaced so far about GTA 6 Online.

How Did GTA 6 Online Lobby Size Get Leaked?

The details actually slipped out through court documents from a real lawsuit. Last year, Rockstar fired over 30 developers, mostly from its Edinburgh office. Those workers, who were part of the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB), took the company to court and said the layoffs were meant to stop union activity.

As the case went on, Rockstar claimed that one of the fired employees shared private game info in a Discord server. That info was about 32-player online lobbies. Rockstar called it “highly confidential” and linked it to an unannounced online service, which strongly suggests the feature is real.

So what does 32 players actually mean? Right now, GTA Online supports 30 active players plus two spectators per session. GTA 6 Online would bump that up to 32, which isn't a massive jump, but it opens the door for slightly bigger and more chaotic moments in the open world.

One interesting detail from the court filings is what a developer described as a 32-player QA session as “not difficult.” This suggests the team could be aiming for even bigger lobbies later on. Some earlier rumors also mentioned support for up to 96 players, which is pretty crazy in my opinion.

What Else Could Be Coming

Beyond lobby size, leaks suggest GTA 6 Online will continue Rockstar's live-service model. This means the game will get regular updates, new content drops, and in-game purchases.

Rockstar also picked up the popular GTA roleplay and modding platform FiveM a few years ago, and fans see this as a sign that user-made content will play a much bigger role. Imagine community-run servers, player-created missions, and full roleplay setups inside the game itself.

HipHopGamer and others in the industry have even suggested GTA 6 Online could let creators earn money directly, though the details remain unconfirmed.

When Is GTA 6 Online Coming Out?

GTA 6's release date is on November 19th, 2026. Based on the latest leaks and Rockstar's past pattern, the online mode is expected to follow next month, in December 2026.

As for the current GTA Online, most analysts expect it to stay active for a while rather than disappear overnight. GTA 6 Online would gradually take over as the primary multiplayer experience, giving Rockstar's huge existing player base time to make the switch.